Job Opening: National Teams Competitions Coordinator

Reporting directly to the Chief Sports Officer (CSO), the Coordinator of National Team Competitions, involved in a team of staff to facilitate the wide-ranging tasks that constitute the daily business, is mainly responsible for the synchronization of all international national team activities from qualifications to the final tournaments covering both men’s and women’s youth and senior events. This key role includes liaising with internal and external partners, calendar creation and coordination, development of competitions at the national team level, organisation of meetings, as well as other tasks as depicted in the detailed job description. The following summary responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Key duties and responsibilities

International Calendar: creation, coordination; maintaining contact with the International Handball Federation by attending calendar conferences.

Ranking/Seeding: EHF/IHF National Team Competitions; Congress Ranking.

Point of contact with the International Handball Federation at the National Team level especially in the area of qualifications; stakeholder liaison through supporting and attending meetings of the Competitions Commission, the Nations’ Board, and the Technical Delegation. Further participation as required at the Conference for Secretaries General and other National Federation events.

Communicate and engage with other departments where necessary to ensure that consistent and effective workflow in the area of national teams especially with the departments of the EHF EURO, Business Development, and Media and Communications.

Formulation of regulations for youth and senior national team competitions.

Skills

Proficiency using the Microsoft Office Suite including creating presentations

Fluency in written and spoken English

Ability to balance multiple tasks, work expeditiously and under pressure

Interpersonal skills

Experience

Producing written correspondence/communications

Organisation and personnel management

Knowledge of handball

Making an application

For more information or to apply for the position of ‘National Team Competitions Coordinator’ send your current CV and a cover letter explaining why you would like to work in this specialist area of the handball sport and what you feel that you can bring to the role by email to: application@eurohandball.com.

This is a full-time position (40 hours) working at the EHF Office in Vienna, with an immediate start. Applicants shall be able and willing to travel regularly. The gross salary is EUR 40,000 per annum, overpayment according to experience and education is foreseen.