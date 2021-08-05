Job vacancy: Competitions Assistant

The European Handball Federation (EHF) is the organisation that oversees 50 National and two Associated Federations across Europe and is intrinsically recognised by the International Handball Federation (IHF). The EHF is dedicated to the organisation and management of prominent handball competitions that today are crowned by the EHF EURO events for national teams and the EHF Champions League for club teams. The scope of duties exceeds the arrangement of events, the EHF is dedicated to the development of the game from grassroots development and education to top-level events.

The recruitment process to expand the team has begun.

Location: Vienna

Contract: Full Time - Permanent

Department: Competitions

Reporting to: Chief Sports Officer (CSO)

Starting Salary: EUR 31k per Annum (negotiable)

Start Date: 1 September 2021

A career at the European Handball Federation will encompass:

International and inclusive professional environment

Travel opportunities within Europe

Opportunities to work at top events

Application

Are you a proactive individual interested in an exciting international career? The European Handball Federation invites you to submit your CV and cover letter in English to: application@eurohandball.com. Applicants shall be able and willing to work weekends and/or travel regularly and over periods of up to three weeks.

Job Description

The role of the Competitions Assistant is to primarily assist the Chief Sports Officer with the delivery of the delivery of all competitions (pre-, during, and post-season). This is also a liaison position working in close cooperation with the office external client(s) being the representatives of national federations and clubs; thus, a solution-oriented mindset is invaluable to this posting.

The Competitions Assistant will actively organise the travel arrangements for EHF officials (referees, delegates, etc.) for both national and club team events. The Competitions Assistant will also participate in the development of procedures and guidelines for competitions, the creation and/or implementation of new projects, with on-site presence for meetings and related activities, as well as overseeing the functionality of the activities within the department. Interdepartmental collaboration will also be expected, and the successful candidate is expected to manage a high level of coordination and communication that support the global objectives of the European Handball Federation.

Key duties and responsibilities

Assist the CSO in an administrative capacity

Oversee the functionality of competition activities e.g. competition projects - liaise with EHF IT where necessary



Competition administration (daily business) including, but not limited to: Meeting organisation as required Data/Control entry/upload Support/Collaboration with EHF Marketing Contact to Match Officials and Clubs



Assist in the organisation and execution of Final Tournaments as required

Leading the scouting project together with the partner Sportradar

Administration of the venue database of the European Handball Federation

Attend and participate in seminars and meetings as requested by the CSO

Additional tasks/projects as assigned by the CSO or Senior Competitions Officer

Experience

European-wide travel arrangements

Project management

Administration and organisation experience

Aptitude for constructing presentations/documentation

Knowledge of handball

Hard Skills

Proficiency using the Microsoft Office suite

Proficiency using databases

Fluency in written and spoken English

Fluency in German

Soft Skills