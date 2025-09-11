Job vacancy: CRM & CDP specialist

As a CRM & CDP specialist, you will be joining a leading non-profit sport’s governing body, the EHF, based in Vienna, Austria. The EHF is dedicated to the development and promotion of handball, with the ambitious goal of making it the number one team sport in Europe. In this role, you will be key to helping them not only create the optimal technical environment but also reach and engage more people and increase the commercial value of the sport.

The successful candidate will play a central role in shaping the digital infrastructure of European handball. This involves taking on a key position as the digital playmaker for the CRM system, website, and apps, and being responsible for the strategic development and operational management of the entire CRM and CDP landscape. You will orchestrate systems, analyse data flows, and manage projects from conception to completion, all while collaborating closely with both internal teams and external partners.

This is a varied role with responsibility for the entire CRM and CDP landscape, from strategy to day-to-day operations. You will be the central digital playmaker for the EHF's CRM system, website, and apps, tasked with orchestrating systems, managing data flows, and modernising middleware interfaces. You will also lead IT projects and manage external development partners, playing a key part in advancing the digital infrastructure of European handball.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

revision and strategic development of the CRM & CDP landscape

active participation in the CRM strategy: from the initial "play" to the "Final Whistle"

evaluation and selection of suitable tools and conceptualising future-oriented solutions

analysis, modernisation, and automation of middleware interfaces

responsibility for CRM architecture and operational system support

project management: from websites and apps to fan services

close coordination with internal departments and external development partners

documentation of milestones, testing, and project approval

CANDIDATE PROFILE

several years of experience in the CRM field — both strategic and operational

know-how in IT project management and a good feel for digital trends

understanding of team sports, leagues, and table logic — your practical knowledge makes the difference

an open, communicative personality with a hands-on mentality

a team player who takes on responsibility and maintains a clear overview

enthusiasm for sports, ideally being active (or formerly active) in team sports yourself

very good German language skills — additional languages are an advantage in an international environment

THE EUROPEAN HANDBALL FEDERATION (EHF)

The European Handball Federation (EHF) is the leading association for handball in Europe and organizes the most important competitions, such as the EHF Champions League. As an innovative and international team, the EHF promotes a team-sport spirit and offers a motivating work environment with plenty of creative freedom.

This is a special opportunity to play a decisive role in shaping the digital infrastructure of handball across Europe. You will work in an international environment where technology and sport meet, benefiting from short decision-making paths, open communication, and a sporty, fair collaboration. The role comes with a range of benefits, including a bicycle/e-scooter, flexible working hours, company events, an annual transit pass, a modern office that is easily accessible by public transport, parking, and a pension plan. The salary is not all-inclusive, and there are also sports and leisure activities available.

REMUNERATION

The salary is between €4,500 and €6,500 gross/month (on a full-time basis), depending on qualifications and experience.

MAKING AN APPLICATION

Applications should be directly to Theresa Piesinger at ‘epunkt’, quoting Job Nr. EPIN41734 via theresa.piesinger@epunkt.com. Please note that applications sent to the EHF will not be considered.

FURTHER INFORMATION