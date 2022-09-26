Job vacancy: Digital Content Manager

Online, the ‘Home of Handball' content platform provides a one-stop shop for the best handball content from the continent. This is complemented by the EHF’s ‘Home of Handball’ app and dedicated 'Home of Handball' channels on social media. Overall, the European Handball Federation operates an extensive network across its competitions of almost 20 social media platforms.

Over 2.1 million people already follow the EHF’s competitions and activities and the federation has set itself high-reaching targets, as it seeks to engage with a new generation of younger fans in the future.

Furthermore, digitally-optimised, high-quality content for all platforms is created, with the EHF’s media and marketing partners and their dedicated digital production experts working on eventually more than 10,000 pieces of video content.

Working with the sport’s top competitions including the EHF Champions League, the EHF European League and EHF EURO events, the Digital Content Manager has the exciting opportunity to influence the federation’s content strategy across owned web and social media channels.

As part of the EHF Media and Communications Department, the Digital Content Manager will be responsible for the further development and implementation of the federation’s content strategy, management of content teams, liaison with external production teams and ensuring consistent storytelling across all owned channels to achieve agreed targets. Inhouse, the Digital Content Manager will manage the work of two dedicated Social Media Specialists, while he reports to the EHF Director Communications.

Key responsibilities:

Work closely with the respective departments within the EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH as well as with external production and digital marketing teams to develop a content strategy for the federation’s owned digital channels

Responsible for ensuring growth in reach and engagement across all web and social channels in order to achieve targets

Develop detailed content planning, ensuring consistent storytelling across all owned channels in line with the federation’s brand values and communication tools

Creation of new content ideas and formats as well as the implementation of new technologies in order to establish the EHF/M as a leader in digital media communications

Manage a network of content producers to deliver high-quality, relevant and engaging content for owned channels

Liaise with external production and digital marketing teams to deliver content for EHF owned and operated channels

Manage the day-to-day work of EHF content/channel management team (editorial and social media) based at the EHF Office in Vienna to ensure comprehensive coverage of all the federation’s competitions and activities

Develop event-specific content strategies and planning across the EHF’s competitions

Ensure the implementation of sponsor and partner campaigns across EHF channels, working alongside internal and external digital and marketing teams

Use analytics and key insights to monitor, develop and report on performance of content and channels

Person specification:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar content management/head of content position

Previous experience of content creation and delivery for multiple web and social media channels

Experience of managing teams of content producers (editors, journalists, social media reporters and video teams etc.)

Extensive knowledge and understanding of web and social media including content production for channels incl. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, TikTok and Twitch

Experience of post-production video creation for digital channels

Knowledge of web and social media analytics tools

A creative flair and understanding of how to reach different demographics with engaging content

Fluent spoken and written English - a must; ability to speak in German would be an advantage for daily work

Knowledge and experience of working in the sports industry essential; previous knowledge of handball a definite advantage

Extensive knowledge and understanding of the latest digital, technology and content trends

Willingness to relocate to Vienna, Austria

About EHF/EHF Marketing GmbH

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and has 50 member federations. Its tasks include the organisation and management of high-profile handball competitions such as the EHF Champions League, the EHF European League and the EHF EURO events. The federation’s diverse range of responsibilities also include: managing player transfers, development and education programmes as well as the promotion of additional forms of the game including beach handball and wheelchair handball.

EHF Marketing GmbH is the marketing arm and subsidiary of the European Handball Federation. The company works closely with marketing and media partners, as well as with Europe’s leading clubs to release the full potential of the sport on the international sports market. The EHF Marketing GmbH is responsible for the exploitation, organisation and promotion of the European club handball competitions including the EHF Champions League and the EHF European League.

About EHF Media and Communication

The Media & Communications Department is responsible for the internal and external communications of the European Handball Federation. This includes corporate and stakeholder communications, digital campaigning, influencer marketing as well as overseeing the website and the EHF’s social media channels.

Applying for the position

To apply, send your current CV and a covering/motivation letter in English explaining why you would like to work for the EHF and what you feel that you can bring to the role by email to application@eurohandball.com

Further information

Preferred starting date: 1 December 2022

Full-time (40 hours/week)

Location: Hoffingergasse 18, 1120 Vienna, Austria

Minimum yearly gross salary: EUR 40,000 (negotiable depending on qualifications and experience)