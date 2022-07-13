Job vacancy: Junior Marketing Manager

The European Handball Federation’s Business Development and Marketing Department has a vacancy for a junior marketing manager.

Working as part of a newly created marketing team within the department, the successful candidate will be responsible for a range of different marketing-related tasks and projects with a major focus on digital marketing.

The role will include the creation of content such as newsletters, landing pages and banners incl. graphics and marketing texts in English as well as managing paid media campaigns.



The junior marketing manager will also be responsible for the coordination of EHFTV streaming requirements for national team competitions and will assist with the management of the federation’s equipment needs, together with EHF partners Hummel and SELECT.

Additionally, the position will support the work of the marketing team in the implementation of marketing and promotion projects, producing sales materials and business reporting.

This will role requires a person with a passion for sports marketing, ideally with a background in digital marketing/paid media as well as an experience in the production of marketing content and materials.



Excellent spoken and written English are a must for the position and a working knowledge of German would be an advantage.

Key responsibilities:

Creation of marketing content and materials incl. B2B newsletters, marketing content and graphics, banner advertising etc.

Creating and managing paid campaigns, also with external agencies

Managing, writing and sending app notifications

Managing programmatic advertising and partner banners on the EHF’s digital channels

Assisting with the creation of sales materials and preparing reports

Coordination and implementation of streaming requirements EHFTV

Coordination of equipment distribution, working with EHF partners

Managing and assisting marketing-related projects





Person Specification

One to three years’ work experience in a similar marketing role

Relevant academic qualifications (marketing, digital marketing)

Experience working with paid media campaigns, email marketing and the creation of marketing content both written and graphics

Working knowledge of Photoshop and InDesign

A structured approach to work and good communications skills

Sports industry experience and a background in handball - an advantage

Fluent English is essential (both spoken and written), ideally with the ability to work also in German

Vienna: the world’s most liveable city

The Austrian capital was again voted the world’s most liveable city in 2022. The city offers one of the highest quality of life in the world. Vienna is a well-known tourist destination thanks to its magnificent historic buildings and museums, coffee house culture and its vibrant cultural scene including the world-famous Vienna State Opera House. For its inhabitants, the city also offers excellent health care and education, affordable housing and childcare, efficient public transport, plenty of green spaces and close proximity to the countryside.

About the EHF

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. The federation and its marketing subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, are responsible for a wide range of activities including the organisation of events, and major competitions such as the EHF EURO and the EHF Champions League as well as grassroots development, marketing and sponsorship. Further information can be found at: eurohandball.com.

About the EHF Business Development and Marketing Department



The Business Development and Marketing Department works across numerous areas of the federation’s business and is responsible for CRM and digital marketing; managing the federation’s partners; implementation of marketing regulations; rights and contracts for national team competitions (indoor and beach handball); EHF EURO ticketing; merchandising and brand management.

Submitting an application

Applications should be made in writing in English including a current CV and a covering letter stating why you would like to apply for the position; send your application to application@eurohandball.com.

Further information

Preferred starting date: from September 2022

Full-time

Location: Hoffingergasse 18, 1120 Vienna, Austria

Yearly gross salary: EUR 35,000 (negotiable depending on qualifications and experience)