Job vacancy: Marketing Manager

The European Handball Federation’s Business Development and Marketing Department is looking to further strengthen its team with the appointment of a marketing manager.



The successful candidate will be charged with growing, reaching and engaging with the handball community; developing and coordinating marketing strategies for the federation’s activities, programmes and national team competitions; revenue generation and overseeing the implementation of marketing contracts.

This role will require extensive cooperation and coordination with internal departments, including EHF EURO Events and Media and Communications departments, as well as with external partners and agencies. The marketing manager will also be responsible for overseeing the work of a small marketing team within the department.

The job will cover a wide range of different areas from marketing and promotion, key account management of EHF partners, merchandising, sales and the acquisition of new EHF partners. Additionally, the role will include responsibility for overseeing the implementation of marketing regulations and rights in national team competitions together with the federation’s media and marketing partner.

Given that digital is a major focus for the EHF, the marketing manager must have an excellent understanding of digital and CRM marketing, including paid media campaigning. They will be required to work in close coordination with the CRM and data manager to create effective marketing actions across different customer journeys for various fan and stakeholder groups.

Excellent spoken and written English is a must for the position and a working knowledge of German would be an advantage.

Key responsibilities:

Coordination of marketing topics, tasks and projects within the department, working with and overseeing the work of the marketing team, ensuring the correct implementation of marketing-related regulations, rights and contracts

Development and coordination of B2B and B2C marketing strategies (both digital and off-line) for the EHF, its activities/programmes and national team competitions (e.g. to maximise ticket sales), working with the federation’s digital campaigns manager and across internal departments

Mapping of fan and stakeholder journeys and the creation of effective marketing actions, materials and content

Implementation and optimisation of paid media campaigns, working together with external agencies

Key account management of EHF partners, including coordination of equipment requirements and orders

Working together with the EHF’s media/marketing partner and federations to ensure the correct implementation of marketing contracts and applicable rights whilst maximising ROI for partners and sponsors

Management of merchandising activities and online shops, together with external partners

Development of marketing offers, products and initiatives for new and existing partners, including the creation of sales presentations

Reporting on marketing actions, ROI and post-event reporting for EHF partners

Person Specification

Marketing professional with at least three to five years’ experience in a similar role

Relevant academic qualifications (marketing) to degree level

Hands on experience of developing marketing strategies with proven results; experience in event and ticketing marketing an advantage

Experience working with CRM marketing, and ideally with the Oracle Marketing Cloud

Structured approach to work, good communications skills and ability to manage and motivate teams

Sports industry experience is essential; a background in handball marketing a strong advantage

Fluent English is essential; ideally also with the ability to work also in German

Vienna: the world’s most liveable city

The Austrian capital was again voted the world’s most liveable city in 2022. The city offers one of the highest quality of life in the world. Vienna is a well-known tourist destination thanks to its magnificent historic buildings and museums, coffee house culture and its vibrant cultural scene including the world-famous Vienna State Opera House. For its inhabitants, the city also offers excellent health care and education, affordable housing and childcare, efficient public transport, plenty of green spaces and close proximity to the countryside.

About the EHF

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. The federation and its marketing subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, are responsible for a wide range of activities including the organisation of events, and major competitions such as the EHF EURO and the EHF Champions League as well as grassroots development, marketing and sponsorship. Further information can be found at: eurohandball.com.

About the EHF Business Development and Marketing Department



The Business Development and Marketing Department works across numerous areas of the federation’s business and is responsible for CRM and digital marketing; managing the federation’s partners; implementation of marketing regulations; rights and contracts for national team competitions (indoor and beach handball); EHF EURO ticketing; merchandising and brand management.

Submitting an application

Applications should be made in writing in English including a current CV and a covering letter stating why you would like to apply for the position; send your application to application@eurohandball.com.

Further information

Preferred starting date: from September 2022

Full-time

Location: Hoffingergasse 18, 1120 Vienna, Austria



Yearly gross salary: EUR 45,000 (negotiable depending on qualifications and experience)