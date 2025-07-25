Job vacancy: Marketing/Graphics Intern

Responsibilities will include the production of graphics for promotional campaigns, social media, newsletters, and marketing materials, as well as supporting the creation of reports and sales presentations.
Additional tasks will include market research, maintenance of marketing databases and dealing with equipment orders.
This role provides an opportunity to work as part of the marketing team in preparation for the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, which takes place in January 2026.
A good level of expertise in Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator will be required as well as an excellent level of spoken and written English (the working language of the department). German language skills are also advantageous.
A background and interest in handball and/or sports marketing are essential for the role.
TASKS
- Creation of graphics for digital marketing campaigns
- Adapting graphic assets for different social media platforms
- Laying out of sponsor logos/marketing materials
- Producing presentations, reports and sales materials using MS PowerPoint
- Market research and maintenance of marketing and media databases
- Managing/sending equipment orders for referees, delegates etc.
PROFILE
- Knowledge and skills using Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator
- Experience using MS Office packages, especially MS PowerPoint
- Excellent level of English both spoken and written
- Team player, also able to work on own initiative
- Handball experience, knowledge of the sport and/or interest in sports business
ABOUT THE EHF
The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe with its brand-new headquarters in the St. Marx (3rd district) area of Vienna.
The federation and its subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, are responsible for a wide range of activities including the organisation of events and major competitions such as the EHF EURO and the EHF Champions League, as well as grassroots development, marketing, and sponsorship. Further information can be found at eurohandball.com.
ABOUT THE EHF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND MARKETING DEPARTMENT
The EHF Business Development and Marketing Department is responsible for the commercial operations of the EHF, working in areas including sponsorship and media sales, brand management, digital marketing, promotion, ticketing, and merchandising.
MAKING YOUR APPLICATION
Applications should be made in writing in English including a current CV, examples of your graphics work and a covering letter stating why you would like to apply for the position; send your application to application@eurohandball.com.
FURTHER INFORMATION
- Start from 29 September 2025
- Full-time/40 hours per week
- Location: European Handball House, Platz des Europäischen Handballs, Baumgasse 60a, 1030 Vienna, Austria
- Payment: EUR 1100 gross/monthly