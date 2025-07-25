Job vacancy: Marketing/Graphics Intern

Responsibilities will include the production of graphics for promotional campaigns, social media, newsletters, and marketing materials, as well as supporting the creation of reports and sales presentations.

Additional tasks will include market research, maintenance of marketing databases and dealing with equipment orders.

This role provides an opportunity to work as part of the marketing team in preparation for the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, which takes place in January 2026.

A good level of expertise in Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator will be required as well as an excellent level of spoken and written English (the working language of the department). German language skills are also advantageous.

A background and interest in handball and/or sports marketing are essential for the role.



TASKS

Creation of graphics for digital marketing campaigns

Adapting graphic assets for different social media platforms

Laying out of sponsor logos/marketing materials

Producing presentations, reports and sales materials using MS PowerPoint

Market research and maintenance of marketing and media databases

Managing/sending equipment orders for referees, delegates etc.





PROFILE

Knowledge and skills using Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator

Experience using MS Office packages, especially MS PowerPoint

Excellent level of English both spoken and written

Team player, also able to work on own initiative

Handball experience, knowledge of the sport and/or interest in sports business





ABOUT THE EHF

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe with its brand-new headquarters in the St. Marx (3rd district) area of Vienna.



The federation and its subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, are responsible for a wide range of activities including the organisation of events and major competitions such as the EHF EURO and the EHF Champions League, as well as grassroots development, marketing, and sponsorship. Further information can be found at eurohandball.com.





ABOUT THE EHF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND MARKETING DEPARTMENT



The EHF Business Development and Marketing Department is responsible for the commercial operations of the EHF, working in areas including sponsorship and media sales, brand management, digital marketing, promotion, ticketing, and merchandising.





MAKING YOUR APPLICATION

Applications should be made in writing in English including a current CV, examples of your graphics work and a covering letter stating why you would like to apply for the position; send your application to application@eurohandball.com.





FURTHER INFORMATION