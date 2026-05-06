The successful candidate will act as a key administrative interface between the EHF and its network of referees, delegates, and experts, while ensuring accurate data management and smooth operational processes.

Key responsibilities

Administrative & operational support

Perform and coordinate general administrative duties related to officiating operations, while providing comprehensive support to the Officiating Unit, including liaison with internal departments, the Officiating Experts Committee, and external stakeholders.

Serve as the primary administrative point of contact for EHF referees, delegates, and experts, managing routine communication, correspondence, follow-ups, and the distribution of relevant information and documentation related to officiating activities.

Support and enhance officiating operations by assisting in the implementation of internal processes, guidelines, and digital tools, while ensuring efficient, accurate, and timely execution of administrative workflows and contributing to overall quality assurance.

Documentation & record-keeping

Draft, write, and maintain minutes of meetings, briefings, and internal discussions.

Prepare and archive official documentation, reports, and correspondence.

Ensure accurate data processing, documentation, and record management by maintaining a structured (digital and physical) filing system that guarantees proper archiving, traceability, and compliance with internal procedures.

Event, course & testing organisation

Support the organisation and administration of referee courses, seminars, workshops, and conferences, including event planning tasks such as scheduling, registrations, documentation, and post-event follow-up.

Coordinate and oversee regular online testing for referees and delegates, including preparation, distribution, follow-up, and record-keeping.

Travel & logistics coordination

Coordinate logistical arrangements for officiating events and educational activities, including the organisation of travel (flights, accommodation, and local transport) for referees, delegates, and experts.

Liaise with travel agencies, hotels, and event organisers.

Monitor travel-related documentation and ensure compliance with internal procedures.

Qualifications (education & experience)

Bachelor’s degree in sports management, business administration, event management, or a related field.

Minimum of 2-3 years of relevant professional experience in an administrative, coordination, or operations-related role.

Experience within an international sports environment is considered a strong asset.

Familiarity with database management systems or administrative IT platforms is advantageous.

Required skills

Very good command of English (written and spoken).

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint).

Strong organisational skills with a high level of accuracy and attention to detail.

Ability to manage multiple tasks, prioritize effectively, and meet deadlines in a structured manner.

Reliable, discreet, and service-oriented working approach.

Availability and willingness to travel internationally on a regular basis to support events, courses, and workshops.

Profile

Structured, proactive, and solution-oriented mindset.

Ability to work both independently and as part of an international team.

High level of flexibility, including readiness to support activities outside regular office hours.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills in a multicultural environment.

Refereeing experience or prior involvement in handball is not a prerequisite but is desirable.

What we offer

The EHF offers the opportunity to work within one of Europe’s largest team sport federations, contributing directly to the development and organisation of handball at continental level. You will join an international, professional, and collaborative team, with clear opportunities for growth within a well-structured sports organisation. The role is based in Vienna, a vibrant city known for its high quality of life, cultural heritage, and international community, and provides the chance to work in the modern headquarters of the European Handball Federation, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to support international sport operations.

Application process

Location: Office-based, Vienna, 1030 Austria

Employment type: full-time (40 hours per week)

Monthly salary: €2500.00 gross

Department: Competitions | Officiating Unit

Interested candidates are invited to submit their CV and motivation letter by 26 May 2026 to application@eurohandball.com, indicating “Officiating Unit Administrator” in the subject line.