Job vacancy: Rights Implementation/Key Account Management

A leading non-profit sport governing body, the EHF is dedicated to development and promotion of handball and is based in Vienna, Austria. As it aims to make handball the No.1 team sport in Europe, the EHF wants to create not only the optimal playing environment but also reach and engage more people whilst increasing the commercial value of the sport.

The successful candidate will play a central role in implementing marketing and media rights across EHF competitions including EHF EURO Qualifiers, beach handball and youth club and national team youth events, working in close collaboration with internal departments and external stakeholders (federations, partners, suppliers, sponsors, and agencies).

This is a varied role with responsibility for marketing implementation (production of venue dressing, LED, and on-court advertising, dealing with ticket requests and monitoring of matches to ensure commercial obligations/regulations are met), media rights (preparation of contracts, monitoring of rights market by market) as well as key account management of selected partners/suppliers (implementation of contractual rights, equipment orders and logistics).

This is a key role within the EHF Business Development and Marketing Department charged with ensuring the commercial success and future development of the EHF’s top national team competitions as well as facilitating good cooperation with national federation staff and officials.

The position also offers opportunities to work on-site at major events including the Men’s and Women’s EHF EURO in a marketing supervisor role.



KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Production of marketing materials, logistics, monitoring of correct implementation for EHF national team competitions in coordination with national federations

Organisation of workshops, creation of marketing manuals and updating of related regulations

Preparation of contracts for broadcast partners, monitoring of media rights across EHF national team/beach handball competitions, media reporting, updating of TV Guide

Key account management of selected partners/sponsors ensuring contractual obligations are met and partner expectations are exceeded

Manage equipment orders and deliveries for major events from official partners/suppliers

Communicate and engage with internal departments (Competitions, EHF EURO and Media and Communications Departments) as well as with national federations, external partners, and sponsors





SKILLS

Project management expertise with knowledge of software e.g. Click-up

Understanding of LED advertising technologies and production of advertising sequences

Fluency in written and spoken English essential. Fluency in German also highly desired for this position

Excellent organisational skills, ability to set and meet strict deadlines

Strong attention to detail, ability to balance multiple tasks and work under pressure

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills





EXPERIENCE

At least 2-3 years of experience working in a similar marketing position in a sports federation or marketing agency required

Knowledge of handball, an understanding of the sport, its competitions, and the work of national federations advantageous. Passion for working in sport essential.





ABOUT THE EHF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND MARKETING DEPARTMENT



The EHF Business Development and Marketing Department is responsible for the commercial operations of the EHF, working in areas including sponsorship and media sales, brand management, digital marketing, promotion, ticketing, and merchandising.





MAKING AN APPLICATION

Applications should be made in writing in English including a current CV and a covering letter stating why you would like to apply for the position; send your application to application@eurohandball.com.





FURTHER INFORMATION