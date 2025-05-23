Job vacancy: YAC National teams competitions coordinator

Reporting to the Chief Sports Officer (CSO), the YAC NTC Coordinator will collaborate within a team to align national team events across youth and senior levels for both men and women. The role involves liaising with internal and external stakeholders, developing competition frameworks, organising meetings, and managing strategic coordination of national team activities. A structured and strategic approach to competition management is required to ensure adherence to international standards and organisational goals.

The coordinator is responsible for the comprehensive planning, organisation, and execution of youth national team competitions, from qualification rounds to major international final tournaments. The position ensures a high-performance competitive environment while complying with national and international sporting regulations and fostering the holistic development of young athletes.

KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Competition Planning & Management

Team Operations & Logistics

Stakeholder Liaison & Communication

Financial Management

Compliance & Reporting

SKILLS, EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFCATIONS

Essential

Extensive Experience: Demonstrated expertise in sports management, event planning, or competition coordination, preferably within a national or international sports federation, with a strong emphasis on youth sports.

Project Management: Outstanding ability to strategically plan, methodically organise and efficiently manage multiple tasks simultaneously, even in high-pressure environments.

Organisational Skills: Superior organisational capabilities with keen attention to detail and precision in execution.

Communication: Exceptional written and verbal communication skills in English (the official EHF working language), with a proven track record of drafting documents, reports, and engaging with diverse stakeholders effectively.

Interpersonal Skills: Excellent ability to establish and nurture strong professional relationships while working collaboratively within a team-oriented environment.

Budget Management: Extensive experience in managing budgets with accuracy and financial prudence.

Problem-Solving: Strong aptitude for resolving challenges swiftly and effectively while maintaining composure under pressure and in demanding situations.

IT Proficiency: Advanced skills in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook) alongside experience with online competition management platforms.

Cultural Awareness: Deep understanding and appreciation of diverse cultures, essential for international sporting engagements.

Travel: Readiness and capability to undertake frequent travel, including extended stays when necessary.

Desirable

Knowledge of handball

Regulatory Knowledge: Thorough knowledge of the relevant sport's national and international competition and technical rules and regulations.

Organisation and personnel management

Fluency in German

Educational background in sport management, or a related field.

Knowledge of elite player development principles and high-performance environments.

Experience working with young athletes and understanding the unique aspects of youth sports.

MAKING AN APPLICATION

To apply for the position of ‘YAC NTC Coordinator’ send your current CV and a cover letter in English explaining why you would like to work in this specialist area of the sport of handball and what you feel that you can bring to the role by email to: application@eurohandball.com.

This is a full-time position (40 hours) working at the European Handball House located in Baumgasse 60A, in Vienna’s 3rd District, with an immediate start. Applicants shall be able and willing to travel regularly. The starting gross salary is EUR 40.000 per annum, remuneration flexibility foreseen according to experience and education.