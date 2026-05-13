Jordi Ribera joins next EHF Webinar to discuss 5-1 defence in modern game

Jordi Ribera joins next EHF Webinar to discuss 5-1 defence in modern game

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European Handball Federation
13 May 2026, 12:00

After more than 1,300 participants joined our previous EHF Webinar with Talant Dujshebaev, handball fans won't have to wait long to hear from another legendary coach, as Jordi Ribera joins us on 27 May (13:00-14:00 CEST) for the next webinar in the series, entitled, "Adapting the 5-1 defence to attacking trends".

The coach of the Spain men's national team will be the speaker at the end of May, and as always, the discussion is free to attend and there is the opportunity to ask your questions to Jordi.

Registration to attend is required, and those who register but are unable to attend the live webinar will be sent a full recording of the discussion shortly after its conclusion.

The webinar will focus on how the 5-1 defensive system can be modernised to respond effectively to contemporary attacking structures:

  • The emphasis will be on how defensive units can remain aggressive and proactive while facing faster ball circulation, different attacking tactics and increasingly complex attacking roles. 
  • A central theme is how the advanced defender influences both disruption and control, particularly in slowing down playmakers and forcing less comfortable attacking directions.
  • The discussion will also include how the 5-1 interacts with modern trends, such as playing with 7vs6 and how defensive coordination can immediately convert pressure into fast transition opportunities.
  • In essence, the webinar positions the 5-1 not just as a defensive structure, but as a strategic tool to shape and counter the modern attacking game. 

This webinar will be perfect for coaches at all levels and for any enthusiasts looking to gain insights from a two-time EHF EURO-winning head coach.

Register here to hear from Ribera on Wednesday 27 May.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 





Main photo © Jure Erzen / kolektiff

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