Jørgensen wants to say farewell with three trophies
Will history repeat for Stine Jørgensen, before she says farewell to SG BBM Bietigheim?
In 2015, the left back won a ‘trophy treble’ with FC Midtjylland: the Danish league, the Danish cup, and the EHF Cup Winners’ Cup.
Now, something similar is possible for the 31-year-old former Danish international: Bietigheim are already champions of the German Bundesliga with 24 victories from 24 matches and have made it to the final tournament of the German Cup.
And before that, they play the EHF Finals 2022 in Viborg this weekend.
On Danish home ground, Jørgensen’s former club – now named Herning-Ikast Håndbold – is the semi-final opponent. Both sides have won all previous matches in the EHF European League season 2021/22; Bietigheim are even on a run of more than 40 consecutive victories in all competitions.
“This could have been the final when you look to the previous results,” Jørgensen says.
But despite the impressive series of her club, “there is no favourite in this match, it is a 50:50 chance to make it to the final. Ikast play an impressive season in the European and the Danish leagues, and though they have a quite young squad, this is composed by world-class players.”
In 2020, Jørgensen joined SG BBM Bietigheim, together with her long-term teammate Trine Østergaard Jensen. Since 2013, both play for the same club: first for FC Midtjylland, then – from 2017 until 2020 – for Odense Håndbold.
“We know each other for so long, so it was perfect and a pleasure for of us to start together at Bietigheim, we even live in the same house,” Jørgensen says.
Since December 2020, Jørgensen’s focus is not only on handball anymore as she gave birth to twins.
“I love being a mum, but it also feels great to be back in professional handball,” she says.
Five months after the twin’s birth, she was back on court. When she is away from home, her husband Jan, a former badminton professional and now badminton coach, takes care of the kids: “Indeed, we are a sportive family.”
Despite knowing how it feels to raise a European club trophy, Jørgensen did not have to explain those feelings to her current teammates.
“They all have won so many titles in their careers, and they do not need extra motivation, as they are pretty hungry to win more trophies this season,” she says.
“But we must go step by step – going for the trophy at Viborg and finally the German cup. So, at the end of May we will see how many titles we have won.”
Jørgensen is looking forward to play on Danish ground again, as some friends and family will come to Viborg.
“It will be very special for me to play the EHF Finals there, but it is not that special for me to face my former club, I do not have that close feelings anymore,” she says.
The current winning run of Bietigheim has not taken her by surprise.
“When you see our squad, you could expect a successful season. Of course, you plan to have this series of victories, but you can never be sure that it will happen,” Jørgensen says.
“But when we faced top sides like defending champions Nantes or last year’s semi-finalists Baia Mare, it was not only that we won, but it were clear wins, without any doubt.”
Comparing the women’s leagues in Germany and Denmark, Jørgensen sees pros and cons: “I like the way we play in the Bundesliga: it is a straight season, without play-offs at the end. But the travelling distances to away matches are much longer compared to Denmark. And the gap between the top and the bottom of the league is bigger in Germany.”
From next season on, Jørgensen will be back in her motherland, joining FC Copenhagen after two years at Bietigheim.
“Saying farewell with three trophies would be a dream coming true, that sounds really good.”
