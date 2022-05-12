Jørgensen wants to say farewell with three trophies

Since December 2020, Jørgensen’s focus is not only on handball anymore as she gave birth to twins.

“I love being a mum, but it also feels great to be back in professional handball,” she says.

Five months after the twin’s birth, she was back on court. When she is away from home, her husband Jan, a former badminton professional and now badminton coach, takes care of the kids: “Indeed, we are a sportive family.”

Despite knowing how it feels to raise a European club trophy, Jørgensen did not have to explain those feelings to her current teammates.

“They all have won so many titles in their careers, and they do not need extra motivation, as they are pretty hungry to win more trophies this season,” she says.

“But we must go step by step – going for the trophy at Viborg and finally the German cup. So, at the end of May we will see how many titles we have won.”

Jørgensen is looking forward to play on Danish ground again, as some friends and family will come to Viborg.

“It will be very special for me to play the EHF Finals there, but it is not that special for me to face my former club, I do not have that close feelings anymore,” she says.