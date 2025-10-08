Josera Petfood has become an official partner of the European Handball Federation. The partnership, brokered by Infront Sports, the EHF's long-standing and exclusive media and marketing partner, includes extensive advertising presence at the upcoming Men’s EHF EURO 2026 in January and the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 in December.



Furthermore, Josera will support the EHF’s younger age category next year, with the company’s handball campaign ‘We all love to play’ to be integrated into the EHF's wider activation strategy.



As sleeve sponsor at the EHF EUROs, the Josera logo will be present on all players’ jersey sleeves. The company will also be visible through LED animations, with clips on video cubes and on interview backdrops.



Josera was already a partner of the EHF’s flagship national team event in January 2024 in Germany.



EHF Secretary Martin Hausleitner said: “We are happy to have found a perfect partner with Josera. We noticed at the EHF EURO 2024 how well the 'Josera and EHF' match works. It's a collaboration that's not only fun for us, but also for the millions of handball fans across Europe. It's a perfect fit, and we look forward to living up to the Josera motto ‘We all love to play!’



Stefan Seitz, authorised representative of Josera Petfood, added: “This partnership is of great strategic importance to us, as it underscores our international commitment to handball. Handball is a true family sport that perfectly conveys our values and guarantees unique visibility. The European Handball Federation, with its structures, is the perfect partner for us – down-to-earth and extremely professional.”

Photo: Josera