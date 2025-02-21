Katarina Pandža: “Hard work pays off"

Podravka Vegeta are having a dream season in the EHF Champions League Women and prepare for the intense face off in the last round of the group phase. The Croatian side are travelling to Ljubljana for the Match of the Week where they will pit sides with a well-known opponent, Krim Mercator Ljubljana.

Both teams sit level on points (11) and the game will determine who will clinch the fourth spot in group A. The first meeting between these two sides ended in heartbreak for Podravka, losing by just one goal at home at the start of the season. However, the 23:24 defeat is the main incentive to win the reverse fixture.

For Podravka, this season in Europe's top flight has already exceeded expectations. Few believed they could progress further from the group, but they kept pushing their own limits with each game. One of the team's key players, Katarina Pandža, agrees.

“At the beginning of the season, I don't think anyone expected us to even take a single point in the group stage, but I think we've done a really good job, especially in the last few matches. The only game where we lost by a larger margin was against FTC in the second round. Every other match was extremely close. Maybe we lacked a bit of experience in the final moments.”

After a three-season wait, Podravka have finally secured a place in the next stage of the Champions League. Before that, the last time they achieved this feat was in the 2008/09 season, except in the post-pandemic 2020/21 season when all teams advanced to the play-offs. For a young and relatively inexperienced squad, this success is proof of their hard work in recent years.

“I think we deserved to be in the Champions League this season. It shows that hard work pays off. We've proved that even a young and inexperienced team like us can compete at this level. We didn't have any major signings this year apart from Matea [Pletikosic], who had previous Champions League experience, only young players like Klara Birkić and Mia Brkić joined us.

“But you can already see that they are talented players who are also in the national team and at the start of very promising careers. I think we are playing great handball, the atmosphere is fantastic, we train hard, and I believe we can improve even more,” says Pandža.

(Warm Up) HC Podravka Vegeta CS Gloria 2018 BN (1)

With a fourth place in mind, their focus is fully on the upcoming Match of the Week against Krim, scheduled on Saturday 22 February at 18:00 CET. A win would see them clinch a fourth spot, while a draw or a defeat would see the Slovenian side on top of Podravka. However it ends, they are proud of what they achieved.

“We are really looking forward to the match against Krim. Finishing fourth in the group would be a huge achievement for us. We haven't thought much about what would this game bring and our potential opponent in the play-off, we're taking it one game at a time, and we'll see what happens next,” adds 22-year-old left back.

Podravka and Krim know each other even too well. They've faced each other multiple times over the past seasons with 13 of those games played in the Champions League. Podravka hold only three wins with the last one in 2012 and they could not break the opponent even on other occasions in the last two years.

“We've played against them this season and last season, both in Europe and friendly matches, probably around ten times since I've come to Koprivnica and we haven't beaten them yet. It's always been a tight game, either a one, two goal defeat or a draw. Even in our pre-season match, it ended in a draw. So I think this game can go either way. Krim is a great team with experienced players, but we know how to prepare, and we can't wait for the match.

“Ana Gros is a key player for them. If she starts scoring from 11 meters, we know we'll be in trouble. She's a fantastic player. We need to find a way to limit her, and to have good, defensive display in cooperation with our goalkeepers.

“But Krim is strong on every position. That losing streak they had doesn't mean anything. They are a great team, and this will be another tough game. They also know that we are strong, and it will be a very exciting match on Saturday,” explains Austria's national team player of Croatian origins.

Pandža has been one of Podravka's standout players this season alongside Matea Pletikosic. She has scored 61 goals in the European competition and her development over the past two years has been remarkable. The left back was also Podravka's top scorer in the first game against Krim, netting seven times. She loves it in Koprivnica and the feeling is mutual as she recently extended her contract until the 2027/28 season.

“Last season, when Tina Barišić got injured, I was left as the only option in my position. We didn't have a lot of rotation, so I knew I had to step up. But none of this would be possible without my teammates, we're doing a great job together. I give my best in every training, I want to learn and improve. And I think the coach is also happy with my progress. I'm very satisfied in Koprivnica, which is why I extended my contract. But I know there's always room for improvement,” says Pandža.

The special part of her Podravka's story is also playing alongside her year younger sister Ana, a centre back who scored 28 goals this season.

“Playing with my sister is the best feeling in the world. She knows me so well, especially since she's a playmaker, she understands my rhythm, and I understand hers. We are incredibly proud of each other. And for our parents, it is an amazing thing to see their daughters playing together on the same court,” concludes Pandža.

Main photo & feature image photo © HC Podravka Vegeta

