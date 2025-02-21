Katarina Pandža: “Hard work pays off"

With a fourth place in mind, their focus is fully on the upcoming Match of the Week against Krim, scheduled on Saturday 22 February at 18:00 CET. A win would see them clinch a fourth spot, while a draw or a defeat would see the Slovenian side on top of Podravka. However it ends, they are proud of what they achieved.

“We are really looking forward to the match against Krim. Finishing fourth in the group would be a huge achievement for us. We haven't thought much about what would this game bring and our potential opponent in the play-off, we're taking it one game at a time, and we'll see what happens next,” adds 22-year-old left back.

Podravka and Krim know each other even too well. They've faced each other multiple times over the past seasons with 13 of those games played in the Champions League. Podravka hold only three wins with the last one in 2012 and they could not break the opponent even on other occasions in the last two years.

“We've played against them this season and last season, both in Europe and friendly matches, probably around ten times since I've come to Koprivnica and we haven't beaten them yet. It's always been a tight game, either a one, two goal defeat or a draw. Even in our pre-season match, it ended in a draw. So I think this game can go either way. Krim is a great team with experienced players, but we know how to prepare, and we can't wait for the match.

“Ana Gros is a key player for them. If she starts scoring from 11 meters, we know we'll be in trouble. She's a fantastic player. We need to find a way to limit her, and to have good, defensive display in cooperation with our goalkeepers.

“But Krim is strong on every position. That losing streak they had doesn't mean anything. They are a great team, and this will be another tough game. They also know that we are strong, and it will be a very exciting match on Saturday,” explains Austria's national team player of Croatian origins.