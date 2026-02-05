In the previous three EHF EURO events, Filter and Germany finished seventh every time. There was always at least one setback at each tournament —including at the World Championship — that held them back from qualification to the semi-finals. Since the EHF EURO 2024, there was only one date in the minds of Filter and her teammates: 9 December, the day of the quarter-final in Westfallenhalle, Dortmund.

More than 10,000 fans stood and cheered as Germany finally passed the quarter-final test and made it to the last four, beating Brazil: “That was incredibly cool. We were ready and we went into that match with so much confidence. The six games we’d played beforehand really pushed us. That quarter-final was never a mental hurdle for us. We knew we were going to win that match because we’re such a good team. We didn’t underestimate anyone, but we simply knew that our journey wasn’t over yet. In previous tournaments, that sense of ease sometimes wasn’t there.”

"Our fans gave us an extra boost"

For Filter, there was not a single “click” during or before the World Championship, but many crucial factors: “The most important thing was having the home tournament with our fans. That gave us an extra boost, no question. We also used the year to focus solely on that goal. We could play training matches, didn’t have to play qualifiers, and at our core we were always together as a team. I think that’s when it really started. With the home fans, we really played ourselves into a flow. We played more confidently than in previous years. That’s why we were so self-assured and never had the feeling that we could lose.”

They knew beforehand that if they made it to this "magic" semi-final, they would lose home advantage, as the final weekend was carried out in Rotterdam — and there, they had to face France, a side which a German women’s team had not beaten in any official game since 2005. But the flow continued, as Filter underlines: “When we entered the bus to Rotterdam, we said: “Yes, we can do this.” We knew that if we win, we have a medal. And we won.”

Facing Norway in the final, Germany were the huge underdogs, but at 17:17, they were close to making history. In the end, it was a 20:23 defeat — which for Filter was both a loss and a win: “We did not lose gold, we won silver. Of course, in the seconds afterwards, you mourn the gold medal, especially because we played such a good match. Norway had an unbelievable tournament. And in the end, I’m so proud that we were the only team in the tournament to challenge Norway like that. That’s a huge achievement for us.”