Katrine Lunde: “You have to decide at some point”

When it comes to handball royalty, Katrine Lunde stands on a throne that few can even dream of. At 45, the Norwegian goalkeeper is heading to her sixth EHF FINAL4, chasing what would be her record-extending eighth EHF Champions League title. But this one is different, this one is with Odense, a team she joined just over three months ago. And it might be her last one.

“First of all, I'm very proud that I'm going there again, that the team I'm in now created this good result. And it's really, really fun, you know, to go and play important matches and to be in this great atmosphere in Budapest, in this arena,” Lunde says before travelling to the EHF FINAL4.

Since making her debut at the EHF Champions League Women 2005/06 for Aalborg DH, Lunde has been ever-present in the top-flight for 20 seasons. The Norwegian shot-stopper has made handball history in both club and national team competitions, and she knows what this stage feels like.

“I'm proud of the results I have had and that I'm still playing in amazing teams. And I'm also proud that I have the chance now to go there with Odense, who are also there for the first time. So it's a bit different to do it now. It's a new team for me and a new FINAL4 for them,” adds the Norwegian goalkeeper.