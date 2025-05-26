Katrine Lunde: “You have to decide at some point”

The other semi-final features two teams that have already seen plenty of EHF FINAL4 action. Györ Audi ETO KC and Team Esbjerg both know what this weekend demands, and so does Lunde, perhaps better than anyone.
“What you can say, in the end, is that all teams are very good. Even the quarter-finals were decided by just one or two goals. So it's quite even. It's important that you have a good day as a team. You can't afford not to be there fully focused when it starts.”
The season's pinnacle is what everyone plays for. It's what fans have been waiting for all year. The EHF FINAL4 is more than just a tournament. But Lunde keeps a simple mindset.
“You go in, you do everything, prepare for the first match, and then you give it your all. You know that everything can happen and it's one match. And the next day, you have to do it all over again. So you just say ‘enjoy it’. Also, the people around you are creating a good atmosphere. So it's all about relaxing and enjoying the moments,” says the seven-time EHF Champions League winner.
Lunde won EHF Champions League titles in 2009 and 2010 with Viborg HK, in 2013 and 2014 with Györ, and in 2021, 2022 and 2023 with Vipers Kristiansand. And now, she's doing it again.
This time under a familiar figure on the bench — Ole Gustav Gjekstad, the man who coached Lunde at Vipers Kristiansand during their historic three-peat. This EHF FINAL4 will also be his last with Odense, as he is set to take over the Norwegian national team after the season.