Kernmayer: "We remain shaping the future of women's handball"

Being back in Budapest for the 10th consecutive edition, seven of which were played in the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna and three at the MVM Dome, underlines the importance of the role played by the city in the fantastic organisation of the EHF FINAL4, which has become a staple of women’s handball in the past decade.

“The organisation is relatively similar to the previous years, but an event like this always requires a certain level of dedication and teamwork of all involved parties. The cooperation with the Hungarian Handball Federation and NEMA, the National Event Management Agency, is at the top level. This helps, as all processes and routines are known, consequently we can focus and develop new areas every year,” says Lisa Wiederer, Director Events at EHF Marketing.

The EHF FINAL4 Women, the final weekend of the EHF Champions League Women and the premium event of women’s club handball, will continue to be played at Budapest’s MVM Dome until 2027.

The three-year extension of the agreement between the Hungarian Handball Federation (HHF), the Hungarian National Event Management Agency (NEMA), the European Handball Federation and its marketing arm, EHF Marketing GmbH, was announced at a joint press conference at the MVM Dome on Friday, before this year’s 10th anniversary edition of the EHF FINAL4.

“This just shows how great this event has developed. We first went to the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna, which had a 12,000-seat capacity; now we are here, at the MVM Dome, a state-of-the-art 20,022-seater, a phenomenal arena, where everything is possible in terms of digitalisation. It is the perfect arena and setting to take the project EHF FINAL4 Women further. And we are looking forward to the years to come,” adds Wiederer.