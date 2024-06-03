FF4BUD24

Kernmayer: "We remain shaping the future of women's handball"

The Golden Road to Budapest has led four teams to the EHF FINAL4 Women in the MVM Dome, but also thousands of spectators who enjoyed the pearl of the crown of European women’s club handball in its 10th anniversary edition. The EHF FINAL4 has found a perfect host and partner in Budapest, as the previous successful editions of the business end of the EHF Champions League Women have proven. This time around, with the experience behind and world records of attendance previously broken, nothing has been left to change.

“We can be sure that this year’s event is organised at the highest level again and it proves that with the city of Budapest and the MVM Dome we have the perfect spot for the EHF FINAL4. Organising this event with the four best teams in the world is, of course, proof that we are going in the right direction. Not only the sportive level of the teams is amazing, but I think Budapest is the place to be at the start of June for everybody working in European women’s handball, but also for all the other clubs that are gathering here, as well as different stakeholders which are here to enjoy the event,” says Nina Kernmayer, the Assistant Managing Director at EHF Marketing.

On the court, the matches were exciting, with the two semi-finals keeping spectators on the edge of their seats, the 3/4 placement match provided the largest number of goals in history, while Györi Audi ETO KC clinched their sixth title with a 30:24 win over SG BBM Bietigheim in the final of the competition.

18,500 spectators were present at the final between Györ and Bietigheim, a testament which validates the hard work put in to deliver the best experience for spectators and players alike.

Outside the court, there was a high level of sponsor interest, with longstanding partners like SELECT, OMV Hungaria, UNIBET, Green Collect, and Ivanics returning. New partners included Gorenje, which joined forces for the first time at a women’s event, and Raiffeisen Bank Hungary, all recognising the importance and the cost of opportunity of supporting women's handball.

“The success of this event is a testament and inspiration for all those working in women’s handball. It invites everyone to work together and think big for the future of the sport,” adds Kernmayer.

Being back in Budapest for the 10th consecutive edition, seven of which were played in the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna and three at the MVM Dome, underlines the importance of the role played by the city in the fantastic organisation of the EHF FINAL4, which has become a staple of women’s handball in the past decade.

“The organisation is relatively similar to the previous years, but an event like this always requires a certain level of dedication and teamwork of all involved parties. The cooperation with the Hungarian Handball Federation and NEMA, the National Event Management Agency, is at the top level. This helps, as all processes and routines are known, consequently we can focus and develop new areas every year,” says Lisa Wiederer, Director Events at EHF Marketing.

The EHF FINAL4 Women, the final weekend of the EHF Champions League Women and the premium event of women’s club handball, will continue to be played at Budapest’s MVM Dome until 2027.

The three-year extension of the agreement between the Hungarian Handball Federation (HHF), the Hungarian National Event Management Agency (NEMA), the European Handball Federation and its marketing arm, EHF Marketing GmbH, was announced at a joint press conference at the MVM Dome on Friday, before this year’s 10th anniversary edition of the EHF FINAL4.

“This just shows how great this event has developed. We first went to the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna, which had a 12,000-seat capacity; now we are here, at the MVM Dome, a state-of-the-art 20,022-seater, a phenomenal arena, where everything is possible in terms of digitalisation. It is the perfect arena and setting to take the project EHF FINAL4 Women further. And we are looking forward to the years to come,” adds Wiederer.

