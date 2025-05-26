Kevin Møller: As a kid, I dreamt of moments like this

Kevin Møller: As a kid, I dreamt of moments like this

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
26 May 2025, 10:00

The Flensburg fans knew it before the announcement: they were shouting “Kevin Møller, Kevin Møller” ahead of the awarding ceremony for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025. And when Flensburg’s goalkeeper received the trophy, all 12,000 fans in Hamburg’s Barclays Arena rose from their seats and gave the Dane a really big hand.

Minutes later, Møller celebrated the trophy as EHF European League Men 2024/25 winner after beating Montpellier in the final 32:25.

After the party on the winners’ podium, Møller was emotionally overwhelmed.

“Celebrating the trophy in front of the fans made me feel proud, incredibly proud. If they told little Kevin 20 years ago what would happen today, he would never have believed it. Little Kevin would have been much more emotional than I am now. When I was a kid and went to training, I dreamt of moments like this. To be celebrated by so many fans after winning a trophy, you could never dream of (this).”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

ELM25 Final Montpellier Handball Vs SG Flensburg Handewitt A0A8781 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
ELM25 Final Montpellier Handball Vs SG Flensburg Handewitt A0A8863 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
ELM25 SF1 MT Melsungen Vs SG Flensburg A0A9270 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff

Three times world champion, Olympic champion and Olympic silver medallist with Denmark; EHF Champions League winner with Barcelona in 2021; and now for the second time EHF European League winner with SG Flensburg-Handewitt: Kevin Møller is a legend in international handball. But this is his first MVP title at a major tournament. He becomes the second goalkeeper to be named EHF Finals MVP after Sergey Hernandez steered SL Benfica to the podium in 2022.

With 18 saves in the semi-final against MT Melsungen and 19 in the final against Montpellier, Møller was Flensburg’s biggest hero in a star-studded squad. 

“If you have a goalkeeper like Kevin, you cannot lose a final. When he plays on this level, he belongs to the top three of the world. I joked on Friday that Kevin will become the MVP, he made it, and he fully deserves it,” said Emil Jakobsen, fellow Dane and top scorer of the EHF Finals as in 2024.

“Kevin played on a different planet. We played well, but when your goalkeeper saves almost 20 shots, you have to win,” added line player Lukas Jørgensen, top scorer of the final with 10 goals.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

ELM25 Final Montpellier Handball Vs SG Flensburg Handewitt A0A8478 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
ELM25 Final Montpellier Handball Vs SG Flensburg Handewitt A0A8640 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
ELM25 SF1 MT Melsungen Vs SG Flensburg A0A0898 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff

In 2014, Møller arrived for his first stint in Flensburg. He left in 2018 for Barcelona and returned after winning the EHF Champions League in 2021. 

Since then, the 35-year-old shares the position between the posts with Bosnian international Benjamin Buric to form one of the best duos in European club handball. But at the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 there was only room for one: outstanding Møller. He became Montpellier’s nightmare in the final, saving nine shots in the first half and adding 10 more after the break.

 

 

It was even hard for Møller to explain what happened on this weekend in Hamburg.

“I have experienced many matches, but not two such extraordinary games within two days. But without those six players in front of me, I would never have saved so many shots and never would have become MVP.

“All of them are part of this award, a big thanks to all of them, including our coaches and medical staff. I think I will drink 10 beers tonight. It was a relief to win the trophy after we had not been that successful in the German competition,” he said.

And even their final opponents praised Flensburg’s outstanding goalkeeper.

“Kevin Møller was extraordinary today. 19 saves says it all, he was the reason for Flensburg’s win today,” said Montpellier’s centre back Diego Simonet.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

ELM25 SF1 MT Melsungen Vs SG Flensburg UH11914 UH

Photos © Kolektiff Images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

ELM25 Final Montpellier Handball Vs SG Flensburg Handewitt A0A8863 AM
Previous Article Summary: Flensburg retain EHF European League title
FOL 8101 Fredrik Olastuen
Next Article Katrine Lunde: “You have to decide at some point”

Latest news

More News