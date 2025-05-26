Kevin Møller: As a kid, I dreamt of moments like this

In 2014, Møller arrived for his first stint in Flensburg. He left in 2018 for Barcelona and returned after winning the EHF Champions League in 2021.

Since then, the 35-year-old shares the position between the posts with Bosnian international Benjamin Buric to form one of the best duos in European club handball. But at the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 there was only room for one: outstanding Møller. He became Montpellier’s nightmare in the final, saving nine shots in the first half and adding 10 more after the break.

It was even hard for Møller to explain what happened on this weekend in Hamburg.

“I have experienced many matches, but not two such extraordinary games within two days. But without those six players in front of me, I would never have saved so many shots and never would have become MVP.

“All of them are part of this award, a big thanks to all of them, including our coaches and medical staff. I think I will drink 10 beers tonight. It was a relief to win the trophy after we had not been that successful in the German competition,” he said.

And even their final opponents praised Flensburg’s outstanding goalkeeper.

“Kevin Møller was extraordinary today. 19 saves says it all, he was the reason for Flensburg’s win today,” said Montpellier’s centre back Diego Simonet.