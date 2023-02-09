Kiel win a match with two completely different halves

No happy return for Andreas Wolff

Twelve days after he was awarded best goalkeeper of the 2023 World Championship, Andreas Wolff had a special return to the international club stage on Thursday, returning to Kiel, the club he played for until 2019. However, following much discussion as to whether Wolff would leave Kielce due to the financial problems of the club, his performance was not at his usual level as he saved only seven from 26 shots. And, any thoughts that treble World Champion Niklas Landin would shine between the THW posts, was also wrong: Czech, Tomas Mrkva was on the court almost the whole match, becoming the THW match winner with 14 saves.