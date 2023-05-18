Kielce beat Veszprém to give themselves another shot in Cologne
Kielce vs Veszprem is, just like Paris vs Kiel, one of those classics that the history of the Champions League relies on. Remember 2016, when the Polish side turned around a desperate situation to win the trophy? Or last season’s semi-final, when Kielce beat Veszprem to snatch their second ever final in the competition.
Tonight, and after both sides drew (29:29) in the first leg, Kielce once again shattered Veszprém’s dream of winning the trophy for the first time. Having perfectly mastered its defensive plan, the Polish took off in the first ten minutes, quickly leading by four, never to be seen again.
While Nédim Rémili and Kentin Mahé kept Veszprém afloat for a while, Kielce’s defence clearly had the upper hand. Thanks to Tomasz Gebala and Artsem Karalek, the Polish side delivered a defensive masterclass, while their opponents were never able to find solutions. And on such a strong backbone, Kielce qualified for the Truckscout24 EHF FINAL4 for the sixth time in history.
QUARTER-FINAL
Barlinek Industria Kielce (POL) vs Telekom Veszprém HB (HUN) 31:27 (18:12)
First leg 29:29. Kielce win 60:56 on aggregate
- Veszprém had to wait 13 minutes before scoring on a playing phase. Before that, the hosts had already netted six times and conceded only two seven meters throws from Andreas Nilsson
- as the minutes passed by, so did the game level itself but with Kielce remaining on top, thanks to backcourt players Alex Dujshebaev and Szymon Sicko, who scored five and four respectively in the first half
- Kielce’s defence did not lower its intensity after the break, as Veszprém had to fight for every goal. As a result, the gap between both teams never came under four goals
- Kielce’s advantage turned to eight goals, its maximum all evening, when Miguel Sanchez-Migallon scored a fastbreak with 15 minutes to play
- Nédim Rémili was the top scorer of the game, netting seven for Veszprém, while Sicko and Alex Dujshebaev netted six each for Kielce
- Kielce will take part in the EHF FINAL4 for the sixth time, having won it once, in 2016
Tomasz Gebala, the defensive mastermind
While praises are often directed to players scoring the most goals, tonight’s real leader for Kielce only attacked for 15 minutes. Though Talant Dujshebaev surprised everyone by asking Tomasz Gebala to play offence for a bit, Tomasz Gebala still mostly did what he does best: defend. And he did an amazing job at stopping his opponents, as Veszprém had their worst offensive evening of the season. As Kielce conceded so few goals and finally won the game, they owe a big thank you to Gebala.
We are very happy! We made a good game against amazing team. Veszprem fought amazing. They should be in FINAL4 too. We also played very well. Now we are ready for another important game.