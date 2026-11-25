Kielce take first points, Sporting's comeback comes too late
Round 2 of the EHF Champions League main round got under way with two convincing wins for former EHF Champions League winners in Group II. First, Industria Kielce dominated in Bucharest against Dinamo 32:25 to secure their first points of the main round, before SC Magdeburg overwhelmed Sporting Clube de Portugal 37:31 with a stunning first-half display to maintain their perfect record.
We played against one of the best defenders and the best pivots in this group. They are really good in one-on-one duels, also in two-on-two with pivots. What we are trying now is to keep our mindset and to be brave, to say we want to win, to beat these teams. But we must know that theoretically they are better than us. So what we can do is keep working and keep fighting and that's it, is what we will do.
I'm very happy and proud of my team because the players gave everything and they had the best. They lost a lot of power on the court, that's why now they are exhausted in the locker room. Dejan Milosavljev helped us today from the beginning. He saved a lot of balls and gave us a lot of confidence in attack. I saw that we have a couple of things to improve, especially in attack, in positional attack, but I'm really, really proud of my team because the performance what they showed and what they put on the court, especially in defense, was incredible in my opinion.
Sporting are a team that never gives up and keeps fighting for the result and every single goal. We knew that. That's why it was even more important that we got off to a very, very good start. We maintained our eight-goal lead for a long time, which meant we never came under pressure again. I'm completely satisfied with the way we performed today.
It was a difficult first half for us. We lacked intensity. Magdeburg had to play without Magnusson and Claar, and we thought that would make things easier for us. But they played very, very well and approached the game with great professionalism. On top of that, Mandić made some excellent saves.