GROUP II

H2H: 1-0-4

Top scorer: Ionut Nistor 4/6, Andrei Buzle 4/12, Miguel Martins 4/6, Andraž Makuc 4/6 (all Dinamo Bucuresti), Aleks Vlah 8/14 (Industria Kielce)

Industria Kielce took their first victory in this do-or-die duel and kept their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive, while Dinamo Bucuresti remain at the bottom of the table, still without a point.

Thanks to their French stars Julien Bos, Benoît Kounkoud and Théo Monar, Kielce made a flying start, pulling ahead to 7:3. At the other end of the court, goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev stood like a wall. Although the hosts improved, they were never able to claw their way back into the match. Kielce capitalised on their early advantage and finished the first half with an 8:3 run to lead 17:11. Even a direct red card for Monar did not stop the 2016 EHF Champions League winners in their pursuit of their first main round points.

Dinamo lacked attacking efficiency, and even a strong performance from goalkeeper Ionut Iancu, who finished with 12 saves, the same number as Milosavljev, could not inspire a comeback. Another reason the victory was never in danger was the brilliant second half produced by Aleks Vlah, who scored seven of his eight goals after the break.