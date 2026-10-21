Kielce to main round; high-octane Veszprém take Füchse

Kielce to main round; high-octane Veszprém take Füchse

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EHF / Kevin Domas
21 October 2026, 23:00

The group phase of the EHF Champions League Men 2026/27 is heading towards its final stages, with only three game days left after the opening of round 5 on Wednesday night. And while some fates were decided, some tickets for the main round are still up for grabs.

The only team that qualified on Wednesday was Industria Kielce, who had to battle for 60 minutes to overcome HC Kriens-Luzern’s resistance. SAH - Aarhus missed the opportunity to book their main round ticket, losing badly against Dinamo in Bucharest.

In group A, One Veszprém HC made sure they would take the maximum of points with them into the main round, while RK Partizan AdmiralBet secured their first point in the EHF Champions League Men 2026/27.

Everything is still open in a couple of groups, such as group B, where HBC Nantes put themselves in a precarious position by losing against Vardar. After their results on Wednesday, a win and a loss, respectively, Aalborg Håndbold and Paris Saint-Germain will battle for the top spot in group C next week.

  • Veszprém will take four points with them into the main round after their second win of the season against Berlin, 39:35

  • despite only needing a point in round 5, Aarhus did not secure their presence in the main round as they suffered a tough defeat against Dinamo, 37:23

  • already qualified, Paris were defeated in Zagreb, 29:28, while Aalborg are sole leaders in group C after their victory over Celje, 34:30

  • Vardar grabbed their first victory of the season in Nantes, 33:27, while Partizan took their first point, drawing against Porto 33:33

  • Kielce had to wait until the final minutes of their game in Kriens-Luzern, when they clinched a 32:30 result, to become the eighth team qualified for the main round

GROUP A

One Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 39:35 (20:13)

H2H: 5-0-5
Top scorers: Dragan Pechmalbec 8/9 (One Veszprém HC); Mathias Gidsel 9/12 (Füchse Berlin)

One could be sure that Berlin would have some nightmares featuring Emil Nielsen on Wednesday night, after the Danish goalkeeper gave another crazy performance for Veszprém. The hosts did not take a goal for the first five minutes of the game, as Nielsen made seven saves in the opening quarter. As a consequence, his team was already ahead by four after 10 minutes. The situation did not get any better for the visitors when Matthes Langhoff was sent off after hitting Ali Zein in the face in minute 15. As they made the most of every opportunity, Veszprém’s lead increased to nine goals shortly before the break; an advantage that two goals from Berlin’s Mijajlo Marsenić reduced to seven ahead of half-time. Things could not get any worse for Füchse and, luckily for them, they did not. Finally finding some offensive solutions in line players Max Darj and Marsenić, they scored three in a row to come back within three with 15 minutes left to play. Veszprém held tight though, and Nedim Remili proved important in the last 12 minutes, scoring three and delivering two assists. Berlin were never able to make things level and Veszprém enjoyed their fifth victory in as many games this season.

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20261021 Veszprem Berlin 3483
The game wasn’t easy. The Füchse players showed once again that they are true to themselves — they always approach the game with great focus. Berlin played brilliantly, but our performance in the first half was simply outstanding. However, at this level, it’s very difficult to maintain that standard throughout an entire match. Berlin scored more goals in the second half and switched to a seven-against-six attack, which made things more difficult for us defensively as well. But the amount of work we put in during the first half was incredible.
Xavi Pascual
Head coach, One Veszprém HC
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It was clear that the opening stages proved decisive. Our decision-making at the start, particularly our shot selection against Emil Nielsen, was not good enough, and that shaped the rest of the match. However, I think we did a much better job in the second half, with Mathias helping us stick to our game plan and try to find solutions. Ultimately, we had no answer to Veszprém in the opening stages, and the advantage they built was enough to see them through to the final whistle.
Nicolej Krickau
Head coach, Füchse Berlin
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Highlight Match: RK Partizan AdmiralBet (SRB) vs FC Porto (POR) 33:33 (14:16)

H2H: 2-1-1
Top scorers: Nikola Crnoglavac 8/10 (RK Partizan AdmiralBet); Pedro Oliveira 6/7 (FC Porto)

Despite both teams being eliminated, Partizan and Porto knew the importance of Wednesday’s game: Two points to take into the EHF European League for the winner. Right from the off, Porto seemed quicker to settle into their rhythm. As Sebastian Abrahamsson pulled off a couple of important saves and Ricardo Brandão’s hands did not shake when it came to scoring, the Portuguese side took an early three-goal advantage. The visitors remained on top until the break, despite Yoav Lumbroso and Tobias Wagner doing their best to keep their side in the race. What Porto did not manage to do before the break, they did after it. As Abrahamsson saved three shots in a row, the Portuguese side scored as many straight goals and soon broke away to sit seven ahead. That was not the end of Belgrade’s hopes though: In a desperate run of honour, Nikola Crnoglavac scored three in a row. As a result, the visitors came back within one, and even offered themselves the opportunity to draw on the last offence. Lazar Andjelkovic did not miss the opportunity, offering his club its first point in the competition.

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Partizan Porto 211026 Maja Nastic 47
We wanted to win and we tried to put our best show today, but that wasn't enough. Porto plays so good in offence, and our defence wasn't on the good level today. But after around 45th minute, we started to run. We made some mistakes even then, but we started to run, to play and to give everything, and today that was enough for the draw.
Aljoša Damjanović
Centre back, RK Partizan AdmiralBet
Partizan Porto 211026 Maja Nastic 46
We started really good. I think some problems on the defence, on the defensive side, but on the offence we were really good. At the end, I think we had some misses, and then we gave the opportunities to Partizan to get back in the game. So, I think it was a well-disputed game.
João Gomes
Right back, FC Porto
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Maja Nastić
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GROUP B

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) 27:33 (13:16)

H2H: 2-0-2
Top scorers: Ihor Turchenko 4/6, Luka Peric 4/6 (Nantes); Leon Ljevar 7/9 (HC Vardar 1961)

The first half of Wednesday’s confrontation was all about goalkeepers. Vardar’s Miłosz Wałach first put himself into the spotlight, helping the visitors take a four-goal lead with six saves within the opening quarter. “Le H” used the turning point of a missed fast-break chance for Vardar to steal the momentum, thanks to Christoffer Bonde’s saves, but the French side never managed to level the game after the first minutes. Worse, they could not prevent Vardar breaking away again and with Uroš Mitrović driving with four goals in the first half, the visitors finished ahead by three at the break. Vardar kept the momentum in the second half, as Wałach was still on fire between the posts. But this time, his teammates were able to knock Nantes on the head, with Jaka Malus and Leon Ljevar giving the North Macedonian side an eight-goal advantage six minutes before the siren. Junior Matiaba-Tuzolana pulled the advantage across the 10-goal mark at the 56th minute, securing Vardar’s first win of the season.

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20262110 Hbcnantes Vardar Team
It’s always hard to play in Nantes. We had four tough matches we lost in the last minutes, with one or two-goal difference. We were waiting for one perfect match and two points we could celebrate. It was important to show we are better than in the previous matches.
Ivan Cupic
Head coach, HC Vardar 1961
202600909 Hbcnantes Plock Cojean
This is the worst night I've experienced in five years, if not longer. We've been struggling in our one-on-one situations against the goalkeeper for several games now. We're creating chances, but we're not managing to score. We were punished for it, we lost confidence and it was really tough tonight. Defensively, things weren't much better. We're far too inconsistent
Gregory Cojean
Head coach, HBC Nantes
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GROUP C

HC Zagreb (CRO) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 29:28 (13:17)

H2H: 3-0-14
Top scorers: Ihar Bialiauski 8/10 (HC Zagreb); Ferran Solé 10/11 (Paris Saint-Germain)

Despite being eliminated from the main round race, Zagreb had no intention of playing a friendly game against Paris on Wednesday night. With Giorgi Tskhovrebadze scoring three in the first 10 minutes, the hosts kept up with Paris’ tempo early on. But as Ferran Solé did not miss anything and passed Zagreb’s keepers six times in the first half alone, the French side slowly but surely created a clear upper hand as the half-time break approached. The second half was completely different, as Zagreb took the momentum right from the start. With Sandro Meštric working up to nine saves and Ihar Bialiauski on scoring duties, the hosts came back little by little. Filip Glavaš levelled the score with five minutes to play, though Zagreb’s defence held tight. Recovering a couple of Paris’ turnovers, the Croatian side moved ahead for the first time in the second half within the last five minutes, before PSG wasted their last opportunity to equalise in the final seconds. Thanks to this win, Zagreb secured third spot in the group.

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261021 PXL Zagre PSG001
I feel like we did control the game in the opening half, but in the second half their 5-1 defence caused us a lot of trouble and helped them crawl back into it, eventually turning the game around completely. A well-deserved win for them, especially after some tough, narrow defeats they have already suffered this season.
Mateo Maraš
Right back, Paris Saint-Germain
261021 PXL Zagre PSG055 (1)
Finally, a well-deserved win for us after some really tough, close losses already this season. We remained calm after the first half, in which we were four goals behind, and in the second half everything went our way — defence, offence, even the fans followed, and after that it felt like there was nothing stopping us anymore.
Hrvoje Horvat
Head coach, HC Zagreb
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Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) 34:30 (17:13)

H2H: 8-0-1
Top scorers: Thomas Arnoldsen 6/8 (Aalborg Håndbold); Tadej Mazej 5/5, Aljuš Anžic 5/10, Mattis Heiss 5/5 (RK Celje Pivovarna Laško)

Aalborg coach Simon Dahl had decided to use the game against Celje to offer playing time to lesser-used players, and the first half validated his decision. With Norwegian right back Patrick Anderson a key force in attack, the Danish side broke away early — already ahead by seven after 19 minutes. The Slovenian side stabilised their deficit to four goals before the break, thanks to Gal Gaberšek making a couple of saves. Aalborg remained in control in the second half, unable to increase their advantage further than six goals, but not letting their opponents come too close either. Juri Knorr made an impression coming on the court, scoring three within 10 minutes after the break — enough for Aalborg to secure the victory, which was their fourth across the first five games of their European season.

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211026Aalborg Celje Ronningen 144
We got off to a great start with a great first half. Then we struggled a bit to close the match in the second half. Of course, in a match that didn't make or break us, we put up a great fight and showed a lot of great things.
Vetle Rønningen
Line player, Aalborg Håndbold
10 21 2026 Aalbrog RK Celje 71
We stuck to what we agreed on in the locker room before the match — to fight from the first minute to the last. I'm sure that 16 turnovers were significantly too many for a match like this. If we had, for example, cut that number in half, I think that in the end it might have turned out differently. As for the second half, I think we played on equal terms with them. That's what we just need to keep working on.
Tadej Mazej
Left wing, RK Celje Pivovarna Laško
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GROUP E

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs SAH - Aarhus (DEN) 37:23 (16:12)

H2H: 1-1-0
Top scorers: Victor Iturizza 5/5 (Dinamo Bucuresti); Andreas Søgaard Rasmussen 4/4, Jeppe Månsson Cieslak 4/6 (SAH - Aarhus)

Was it the pressure to give themselves the chance of grabbing a ticket to the main round? No matter the reason, Aarhus did not have the best start to Wednesday’s game. Struggling offensively and reluctant to use their seven-against-six tactics in the first half, the Danish side were clearly lacking some offensive strength. Dinamo, on the other hand, were quick to find solutions, with Victor Iturizza and Haniel Langaro in the spotlight. As the two scored three goals in the first 21 minutes, the hosts took the maximum advantage of four goals in the first period — a lead they retained at the break. When Dinamo returned to court, they made the most of their opponents’ errors to increase their lead to eight seven minutes after the restart. That was the end of it for the Aarhus, who were never able to come back. On the other hand, Dinamo coach Paulo Perreira used the opportunity to open his bench and rotate most of his players on the court, with only one field player not scoring as their team enjoyed their first win of the season — and their biggest ever in the EHF Champions League.

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20261021 DINAMO VS AARHAUS B1 17
A very good match played by us. I think this is the real Dinamo team, and I’m delighted that we managed to achieve this huge victory. We kept six players back for the start of the game. I’m very happy, and I’m glad the team has finally shown its true quality. We won by an incredible margin, and I’m really pleased with the way we played.
Ionuț Iancu
Goalkeeper, Dinamo-Bucuresti
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They were in good shape today and we are not. They deserved to win. They start the game very good. They exploded our defence a lot. It was pretty tough for us to fight with them. It was not good enough effort for us today.
Emil Lærke
Left back, SAH - Aarhus
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GROUP F

HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI) vs Industria Kielce (POL) 30:32 (17:19)

H2H: 0-0-2
Top scorers: Marin Šipić 8/10 (HC Kriens-Luzern); Théo Monar 8/8 (Industria Kielce)

Kielce’s players knew well that they could book their main round ticket by winning in Switzerland — and their French players seemed highly motivated by this prospect, judging from their first-half performances. Théo Monar and Julien Bos scored a combined 11 goals before the break. But the Polish team were never able to take an advantage bigger than four goals, as their hosts opened strong and kept it tight. As Marin Šipić and Jerome Müller spearheaded the attack, Kriens-Luzern had everything open at half-time. The second period was a long neck-to-neck battle, with neither team able to take an advantage bigger than two goals. Despite Müller receiving a red card at minute 39, Kriens-Luzern kept up with the opponents’ rhythm throughout. Things came down to the last three minutes. Piotr Jarosiewicz scored two before Aleks Vlah netted the game winner, while the Swiss team failed to convert their last two offences and buried their main round hopes.

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20261021 Hckriensluzern Industriakielce 120
First, congratulations to Kielce. The Poles played smarter than we did, but we can still be proud of our EHF Champions League campaign. This was HC Kriens-Luzern's first participation, and I think we left our mark. A special thanks goes to our outstanding fans; they supported us fantastically until the end.
Andy Schmid
Head coach, HC Kriens-Luzern
20261021 Hckriensluzern Industriakielce 125
We’re happy about the win in this loud arena in Kriens. Sure, we had some tough moments, but we stuck to our game and are glad about these important two points.
Krzysztof Lijewski
Head coach, Industria Kielce
20261021 Hckriensluzern Industriakielce 091
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Main image © Richi Brandenberger 

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