The only team that qualified on Wednesday was Industria Kielce, who had to battle for 60 minutes to overcome HC Kriens-Luzern’s resistance. SAH - Aarhus missed the opportunity to book their main round ticket, losing badly against Dinamo in Bucharest.

In group A, One Veszprém HC made sure they would take the maximum of points with them into the main round, while RK Partizan AdmiralBet secured their first point in the EHF Champions League Men 2026/27.

Everything is still open in a couple of groups, such as group B, where HBC Nantes put themselves in a precarious position by losing against Vardar. After their results on Wednesday, a win and a loss, respectively, Aalborg Håndbold and Paris Saint-Germain will battle for the top spot in group C next week.

Veszprém will take four points with them into the main round after their second win of the season against Berlin, 39:35

despite only needing a point in round 5, Aarhus did not secure their presence in the main round as they suffered a tough defeat against Dinamo, 37:23

already qualified, Paris were defeated in Zagreb, 29:28, while Aalborg are sole leaders in group C after their victory over Celje, 34:30

Vardar grabbed their first victory of the season in Nantes, 33:27, while Partizan took their first point, drawing against Porto 33:33

Kielce had to wait until the final minutes of their game in Kriens-Luzern, when they clinched a 32:30 result, to become the eighth team qualified for the main round

GROUP A

H2H: 5-0-5

Top scorers: Dragan Pechmalbec 8/9 (One Veszprém HC); Mathias Gidsel 9/12 (Füchse Berlin)

One could be sure that Berlin would have some nightmares featuring Emil Nielsen on Wednesday night, after the Danish goalkeeper gave another crazy performance for Veszprém. The hosts did not take a goal for the first five minutes of the game, as Nielsen made seven saves in the opening quarter. As a consequence, his team was already ahead by four after 10 minutes. The situation did not get any better for the visitors when Matthes Langhoff was sent off after hitting Ali Zein in the face in minute 15. As they made the most of every opportunity, Veszprém’s lead increased to nine goals shortly before the break; an advantage that two goals from Berlin’s Mijajlo Marsenić reduced to seven ahead of half-time. Things could not get any worse for Füchse and, luckily for them, they did not. Finally finding some offensive solutions in line players Max Darj and Marsenić, they scored three in a row to come back within three with 15 minutes left to play. Veszprém held tight though, and Nedim Remili proved important in the last 12 minutes, scoring three and delivering two assists. Berlin were never able to make things level and Veszprém enjoyed their fifth victory in as many games this season.