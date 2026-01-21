Gislason and Knorr had to wait until October 2020 for their joint debut and, under strict Covid protocols, Germany began their qualification campaign for the EHF EURO 2022 against Bosnia and Herzegovina. In January 2021, Knorr played in his first major tournament, the World Championship in Egypt, where he was one of the tournament’s biggest revelations and has been a regular in the German team ever since.

“When I joined the German squad for the first time I was the youngest — it was still a completely different generation. After the Olympics in Tokyo, with the transition, many young players came in. Now, at 25, I’m already playing in the team of the older ones when we play football during warm-up,” says Knorr.

“At first, I didn’t really have a defined role, but I grew into it over time. I’m grateful that Alfred Gislason always showed trust in me, that helped me find my place to support the team. The same goes for Sebastian Hinze, who helped me a great deal as coach of the Rhein-Neckar Löwen.”

The next career step came in summer 2021, when Knorr moved to Löwen, and for one season he was able to play alongside one of his two great role models: Andy Schmid. “That was amazing — to learn from him,” says Knorr, for whom Iceland’s Aron Pálmarsson is the second great idol who shaped his style. But above all stood his father, Thomas, who still holds one achievement over his son: he remains the only German ever to finish as top scorer at a European Championship, in 1994, with 41 goals.

Juri Knorr has surpassed that number: at the 2023 World Championship, he was Germany’s top scorer with 53 goals, adding 52 assists, and earning his first All-star Team selection as Best Young Player. At the EHF EURO 2024, he scored 50 goals and was named All-star centre back. At the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where he won silver with Germany, he finished second in assists, tenth in goals, and was once again included in the All-star Team.