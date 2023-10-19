Industria Kielce (POL) vs OTP Bank - Pick Szeged (HUN) 27:27 (14:15)

The match was wide open with no pulling ahead by more than two goals before the break. Szeged were a bit stronger thanks to veteran goalkeeper Roland Mikler. But right after the break, the momentum seemed to change, when Kielce had a 6:2 run with only nine minutes played in the second half. Szeged erased the gap again and even took their first lead in the second half two minutes before the end at 26:25. The last 100 seconds were a true thriller: first Arkadiusz Moryto tied the score, before former Kielce player Dean Bombac brought Szeged back ahead. Again Moryto (best scorer of the hosts with six goals) levelled and Szeged’s last shot by Miguel Martins missed the goal. Best scorer of the visitors was Luka Stepancic with seven strikes. Kielce remained fifth with five points after the first ever draw of both sides, Szeged are seventh, and the gap to Zagreb increased to two points.