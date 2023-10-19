DAY REVIEW: Kolstad end Kiel’s series, perfect debut for Sostaric
Round 5 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League concluded with five matches on Thursday – and all five home teams took at least one point. While Zagreb and Veszprém were ahead clearly, Kolstad stopped THW Kiel in style. This means, Barça (MOTW winner at Celje on Wednesday) are the only of the 16 teams still with a clear record. The two 2023 finalists Magdeburg (against Porto) and Kielce (against Szeged) had to struggle hard to get two points. Pelister and Plock remain on the bottom still waiting for their first points.
- Kolstad ended Kiel’s victorious run by a deserved 34:30, backed by former THW player Sander Sagosen
- Zagreb handed a perfect debut for their new coach Nenad Sostaric, allowing Eurofarm Pelister only one goal in the last 12 minutes
- Veszprém had an easy-going night against Plock and consolidated their second position
- Arkadiusz Moryto secured Kielce’s draw against Szeged in the last seconds
- SC Magdeburg passed bravely fighting FC Porto in the ranking after a 37:33 in the direct duel
GROUP A
Kolstad Handball (NOR) vs THW Kiel (GER) 34:30 (19:16)
After four impressive victories, the four times Champions League winners stumbled at Trondheim. Former THW player Sander Sagosen was the mastermind for his new team and scored eight goals (including five from five before the break) only topped by Sigvaldi Gudjonsson, who netted times like Kiel’s right wing Niklas Ekberg. The hosts had never been down in the whole match and were boosted by a strong start (11:6), Kiel struck back, reduced the gap and even had a slightly better goalkeeper performance. But when they were close, Kolstad always found a solution not to get below. The crucial time came at 24:24, when Kolstad made a 3:0 run, when Gudjohnsson (new number one in the top scorer list with 37 goals) scored the 30:27. The Norwegian champions rose to the third position, being only two points below Kiel and Paris.
Hugh respect for Kiel, but we started off good even though we had a little drop in intensity in the middle of first half. Kiel are a great team, with good players in every positions, so they would punish us immediately when we make mistakes. Scoring 19 goals in the first half is very good against such good defence.
It was a very intense match. I saw my team with a lot of character today, unfortunately we made some mistakes in an important part of the game. We were not able to finish the game in good quality.
HC Zagreb (CRO) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 27:18 (10:10)
What a debut for new HC Zagreb coach Nenad Sostaric: The Croatian record champions remained unbeaten in the last three matches – and one week after the draw against Aalborg, an extremely strong second half was the key to success. Before the break, the lead changed several times, as Pelister stood really strong. The half-time draw was deserved, but then Zagreb started their engines. The winners’ way for the hosts was paved by an extremely strong defence. Zagreb allowed the Macedonian champions only one goal in the last 12 minutes and easily pulled ahead to a clear win. Milos Kos was top scorer with seven goals, Pelister were hit by two red cards against Nenad Kosteski and Pavle Petrovic. Having taken five points from the last three matches Zagreb consolidated the sixth position, while the Bitola-based side is still on the bottom.
We've got a hard week behind us, we were dealing with certain injuries and problems, but we've obviously managed to overcome them really well. Congrats to my players - all of them, for delivering a strong, fighting performance today, working extra hard to help each other. That's something every coach likes to see.
We played really well for 43-45 minutes but after that we did not only slow down but completely stopped. Unfortunately, this is not the first time something like this happened to us, and we'll surely have to work on that going forward. We've got to be aware that playing well throughout three quarters of the game is not going to win us any points in the EHF Champions League this season.
Industria Kielce (POL) vs OTP Bank - Pick Szeged (HUN) 27:27 (14:15)
The match was wide open with no pulling ahead by more than two goals before the break. Szeged were a bit stronger thanks to veteran goalkeeper Roland Mikler. But right after the break, the momentum seemed to change, when Kielce had a 6:2 run with only nine minutes played in the second half. Szeged erased the gap again and even took their first lead in the second half two minutes before the end at 26:25. The last 100 seconds were a true thriller: first Arkadiusz Moryto tied the score, before former Kielce player Dean Bombac brought Szeged back ahead. Again Moryto (best scorer of the hosts with six goals) levelled and Szeged’s last shot by Miguel Martins missed the goal. Best scorer of the visitors was Luka Stepancic with seven strikes. Kielce remained fifth with five points after the first ever draw of both sides, Szeged are seventh, and the gap to Zagreb increased to two points.
It was a good fight today. At the end we have a draw,
what means a difficult moment for us. We need to continue growing and
focus on our next game. We need to work hard and we will see when Alex
(Dujshebaev) and Andreas (Wolff) will come back. We showed that we always fight to the end. Szeged also played very well. Heads up and we will see what happens.
We did a good job today and won one point in Kielce against one of the best teams in the world. For us it is a big step, because we had big problems with getting points away. Now we need to continue to work hard and see what happens.
GROUP B
Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 28:21 (14:9)
Veszprém remain in the hunter position two points below Barca after their second win a row and their fourth overall. The win against Plock was never endangered. The Polish side still wait for their first point. A strong start (6:2 and 11:5) paved the way for this victory. Gasper Marguc showed a brilliant first half for the hosts netting six from six. Besides, Veszprém had the much stronger defence. Przemyslav Krajewskki was Plock’s best scorer with six goals. Veszprém’s new goalkeeper Ignacio Biosca saved ten shots against his former club. The hosts extended the series to eight consecutive unbeaten matches against Plock.
Our defence was the key to today's match, which we executed at a very high level. We dominated this encounter for 60 minutes. True, we had our ups and downs, but after a few bad minutes, we always managed to renew ourselves. I think we can build on this defence in the future.
I am sad because we came here to win this match. At the same time, I am also happy, because one of my biggest dreams came true by being able to play here. I started playing handball because of my father, who achieved great success here in Veszprém. It was fantastic to play here. Today they were better than us in defence and attack.
SC Magdeburg (GER) vs FC Porto (POR) 37:33 (18:17)
Two Icelanders were the match winners for defending champions SC Magdeburg in a game which surprisingly turned to be a thriller. Omar Ingi Magnusson (nine goals) and Janus Smarason (7) were the top scorers for Magdeburg, while a Dane – Nicolaj Læsø (9) topped Porto’s scorer list. Magdeburg had won the last two matches, Porto had lost twice – and both were equal in points. Being the favourite, Magdeburg took the role in style, leading 7:2 – but then Porto fought back, improved in defence and levelled the score for the first time at 13:13. SCM lost their rhythm and even were below right after the break. After the 23:22 in the 39th minute, the hosts were constantly in lead, but could not fend-off the bravely fighting Portuguese champions. When Ignacio Jimenez netted for the 33:32, the tide seemed to turn, but a double strike of Michael Damgaard secured Magdeburg’s third victory in the end.
Playing against Porto is never easy because they always find solutions. We are happy that we won the game in the end.
It was a really tough game, but we knew that beforehand when you go to Magdeburg. We sold ourselves well, but in the end Magdeburg was too strong.
Photos: Ida/Titt Melhuus (Kolstad), Roland Peka (Veszprém), Eroll Popova (Magdeburg), Patryk Ptak (Kielce)