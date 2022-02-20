Krim book play-off ticket, Sävehof eliminated
A lot was at stake in the Slovene capital, where Krim Mercator Ljubljana and IK Sävehof met in a direct duel for the last play-off spot in group B.
The Swedish team needed a win to go through, yet Krim had an advantage throughout the game and claimed a 32:18 victory which helped them to reach the next stage.
GROUP B
Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 32:18 (12:9)
- in a low-scoring first half, both sides looked nervous and could not find the net between minutes 18 and 23
- Krim had the upper hand and led by three goals at the break. And early in the second half, solid defence and a string of Katarina Krpez Slezak's goals saw the home team pull cleat at 19:12
- Barbara Arenhart was the heroine of the day, recording 14 saves for a 44 per cent save rate. Her teammate Tjasa Stanko netted eight times
- the sixth-placed Slovene team finished the group stage with a tally of 10 points, while Sävehof stay on six points
- in the play-off, Krim will meet FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria on 26/27 March and 2/3 April
Krim deserved it
It was the Swedish side who won the reverse fixture with Krim in round 1 by a small margin, 29:28. However, afterwards the Swedish team only managed to beat outsiders Kastamonu twice, losing all the other encounters. And while Jamina Roberts is among the top scorers of the competition, her impact was not enough to secure good results – and notably she was restricted by only two goals in the crucial match in Ljubljana.
Krim did not have a brilliant group phase either, but they managed to upset some favourites, taking three points from CSKA and one at Metz, so they deserved to continue the fight. And keeping in mind how Krim almost eliminated CSKA in the play-offs last year, FTC should be wary of Nataliya Derepasko's team.
We faced ups and downs. It was not easy today, but I want to congratulate my team. It was not easy, but we were prepared to face this hard game. We gave everything and I think we have some more experience in the DELO EHF CL.
We’re not satisfied with our performance today and I’m sad about that because this was like a final in order to reach the playoffs for us. The right team won, and Krim punished us when we made mistakes.