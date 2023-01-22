Krim stay alive with another big win over Most

GROUP A

Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE) 42:31 (24:11)

Krim broke their record for the number of goals scored in the first half of a game in the EHF Champions League Women by three goals, with the previous performance being set in the first match between the two sides

the 42 goals scored against Most were also the largest number of goals scored in Krim in a single game at this level, scoring the same amount against the Czech side earlier this season

once again, Krim’s top scorers have been right wing Jovanka Radicevic and centre back Daria Dmitrieva, with nine goals each

the Czech side has conceded at least 40 goals for the ninth time in 12 games and has an average of 41.1 conceded goals per game, the largest in history for a side in the group phase of the European premier competition

Most have now lost 15 games in a row, just a game shy of the record set between 2014 and 2016 by their opponents in this match, Krim Mercator Ljubljana

No drama in straightforward win for Krim

Engaged in a three-way fierce battle for the last play-offs berth with SG BBM Bietigheim and Brest Bretagne Handball, Krim Mercator Ljubljana played their part, delivering another impressive home win against DHK Banik Most, which set a flurry of new records for the Slovenian champions.

With Jovanka Radicevic and Daria Dmitrieva each scoring nine goals, the Slovenian side cruised to their second-largest win of the season, 42:31, as the two have now combined for 140 of Krim’s 340 goals this season, scoring over 40% of the team’s total goals in this season of the EHF Champions League Women.

For Most, this season has been a true awakening, a steep learning curve, as they were constantly outplayed by their opponents, having already missed their chance to progress to the play-off two weeks ago, when they lost their tenth game of the season. However, young players like left back Charlotte Cholevova, who has scored 65 goals this season, understood what it takes to get to the top level and will likely earn plenty of experience from this tough season.