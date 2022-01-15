Kristiansen powers Györ past Metz

Ambros Martin, Györ's coach: "We can perform even better if we have pressure on, we could fight and everybody could contribute to the performance. Metz were fighting really hard, and I also want to say thank you to the team, because I could finally feel again which I really missed. And of course I would like to say thank you to all of the staff members, without them we couldn’t be able to win today. We need to recover now and be ready for the upcoming matches."

Veronica Kristiansen, Györ's left back: "I feel from the players point of view, we were nervous because we have a lot of missing players and we knew that Metz are really a strong team. We said to each other in the locker room already, that we are able to do it. I want to say thank you to our fans, because they made a really good atmosphere in the arena. I am really proud of my team."

Emmanuel Mayonnade, Metz's coach: "First of all congratulation to the performance of Györ. The beginning was not good for us, we didn't play as we expected to play, the opponents were really good even if they had missing players, and it was not possible for us to win but we tried to fight. I hope we will have the opportunity to play against Györ in the FINAL4 again."

Ivana Kapitanovic, Metz's goalkeeper: "There were some moments which seemed to be that we can come back, but we had a lot of mistakes and had to fight with ourselves and with the opponent team. I am sure that we will do everything to be able to meet Györ again during the season."