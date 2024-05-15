Kristina Jörgensen: "I’m so glad the MVM Dome & I finally get to meet"

Seen from the outside, it can sometimes feel like nothing can happen to Metz Handball, a team that has only lost two games in the EHF Champions League Women this season; away in both Ikast and Esbjerg.
But Jörgensen knows that all four teams will be starting from scratch come EHF FINAL4 time. "Over the course of one game, anyone can beat anyone. We’re trying to shut down into our own bubble, trying to be as focused as possible before every game, and that approach has been successful so far."
While end of the season could be highly successful for Metz Handball, it is sure to be an emotional one for some of their players. Kristina Jörgensen will be one of the squad members leaving the club at the end of the campaign, as the Danish national player will move to Györ in the summer.
"I’m trying not to think about it too much, but my two years in Metz have been even better than I ever imagined. I love my life so much here," she says, before adding: "The new culture has not been a problem, everyone has been so nice and now I can almost understand everything in French."
But now is not the time for goodbyes, yet, just the time to make sure that she leaves France with the maximum number of medals to hang in her shelf. "This team has been like family and you don’t want to end on a bad feeling. I’ll let all the emotions out in three weeks when it’s time to go, but for now, I just want to think about the six games we have left. Nothing else."