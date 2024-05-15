Kristina Jörgensen: "I’m so glad the MVM Dome & I finally get to meet"

"It looked really exciting with the 20,000 spectators in the stands cheering. I’m so glad that the MVM Dome and myself finally get to meet this time,” she smiles, after Metz Handball booked their ticket to the EHF FINAL4 by defeating CSM Bucuresti in both legs of their quarter-final tie. "There was no way we could have let the advantage slip away from us twice. We worked so hard all season to qualify that I’m really happy we achieved it.”

Now really is crunch time for Metz Handball. The French side has the opportunity to win all the trophies it is the running for in the next few weeks - the French cup, the French league and the EHF FINAL4 Women.

“To sum it up, we have three weeks left in the season, and we can win three trophies. It’s super exciting and crazy to be in this position,” admits Jörgensen, who won the league and cup last season.

One year after setting foot in Metz for the first time, Jörgensen has become one of the stalwarts of the French team on the court. Ahead of the EHF FINAL4, she has already scored 90 goals in the EHF Champions League alone and is on course to become the top scorer in the competition this season.

“I feel like we have made a lot of progress collectively, we know each other a lot better and everything is coming very easily. But what you see on the court, this confidence we’re sometimes able to display, is the result of a lot of hard work,” says the 26-year-old.