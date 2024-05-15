KCT1912

Kristina Jörgensen: "I’m so glad the MVM Dome & I finally get to meet"

Kristina Jörgensen spent the last weekend of May 2023 at home in front of the TV. The Metz Handball player watched Vipers Kristiansand lift the trophy for the third time in a row, maybe thinking to herself that she should have been there with her team. But instead, the French side was defeated by FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in last year's quarter-finals in one of the craziest turnarounds the EHF Champions League Women has witnessed in recent years.

"It looked really exciting with the 20,000 spectators in the stands cheering. I’m so glad that the MVM Dome and myself finally get to meet this time,” she smiles, after Metz Handball booked their ticket to the EHF FINAL4 by defeating CSM Bucuresti in both legs of their quarter-final tie. "There was no way we could have let the advantage slip away from us twice. We worked so hard all season to qualify that I’m really happy we achieved it.”

Now really is crunch time for Metz Handball. The French side has the opportunity to win all the trophies it is the running for in the next few weeks - the French cup, the French league and the EHF FINAL4 Women.

“To sum it up, we have three weeks left in the season, and we can win three trophies. It’s super exciting and crazy to be in this position,” admits Jörgensen, who won the league and cup last season.

One year after setting foot in Metz for the first time, Jörgensen has become one of the stalwarts of the French team on the court. Ahead of the EHF FINAL4, she has already scored 90 goals in the EHF Champions League alone and is on course to become the top scorer in the competition this season.

“I feel like we have made a lot of progress collectively, we know each other a lot better and everything is coming very easily. But what you see on the court, this confidence we’re sometimes able to display, is the result of a lot of hard work,” says the 26-year-old.

Seen from the outside, it can sometimes feel like nothing can happen to Metz Handball, a team that has only lost two games in the EHF Champions League Women this season; away in both Ikast and Esbjerg.

But Jörgensen knows that all four teams will be starting from scratch come EHF FINAL4 time. "Over the course of one game, anyone can beat anyone. We’re trying to shut down into our own bubble, trying to be as focused as possible before every game, and that approach has been successful so far."

While end of the season could be highly successful for Metz Handball, it is sure to be an emotional one for some of their players. Kristina Jörgensen will be one of the squad members leaving the club at the end of the campaign, as the Danish national player will move to Györ in the summer.

"I’m trying not to think about it too much, but my two years in Metz have been even better than I ever imagined. I love my life so much here," she says, before adding: "The new culture has not been a problem, everyone has been so nice and now I can almost understand everything in French."

But now is not the time for goodbyes, yet, just the time to make sure that she leaves France with the maximum number of medals to hang in her shelf. "This team has been like family and you don’t want to end on a bad feeling. I’ll let all the emotions out in three weeks when it’s time to go, but for now, I just want to think about the six games we have left. Nothing else."

