Kristina Jørgensen: “Metz are like a family”
Danish international Kristina Jørgensen left the country for her first foreign adventure this summer, joining Metz Handball in France. This weekend, the MOTW against Team Esbjerg in round 5 of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 takes her back to Denmark.
Three months have passed since Kristina Jørgensen left EHF European League finalists Viborg HK to move to France. She has adapted well.
“Things are really cool, and it is hard for me to find anything negative to say at the moment,” she says with a smile. “The team is like a family here, everybody is really taking care of each other. Sure, we are playing a lot of games, but it has actually helped us in the first part of this season.”
A big help with Jørgensen’s first steps in her new club was Louise Burgaard, the Danish right back who has been playing for Metz since 2019.
“She translates everything for me and helps me with everyday life stuff,” Jørgensen says. “Louise has been really important. Even before I joined, she said that I should come, that Metz was a great club and that it was the perfect place for me to keep making progress.”
Metz went through a tough preseason but have been unstoppable since competitions got going. They have won their first five games in the French league and are one of four unbeaten teams in the EHF Champions League after four rounds.
According to Jørgensen, the positive dynamics come from a lot of travelling.
“We have played a lot of away games since the season started. So, on one hand, it is tiring to be travelling all the time instead of playing home games,” she says.
“But in the meantime, it has created a real bond between us. And it also really helps us on the court, we communicate really well with each other.”
Metz’s undoubted highlight so far has been the 28:24 win at record champions Györi Audi ETO KC in round 3, the first home defeat for the Hungarian side in many seasons.
“That was really crazy, to be honest. That was one of the games where everyone helped the team and took their responsibilities, not just one or two players,” she says.
“I am also happy because we didn’t lose our focus after winning in Györ. We remained on a high because we quickly understood that such a win would mean nothing if we did not win against Buducnost the week after.”
Esbjerg are a really tough team to play against, with a lot of quality players. I am sure the house will be full, these people know their handball, so I am really looking forward to it.
Metz will be travelling once more this weekend, visiting Team Esbjerg for the Match of the Week on Sunday (live on EHFTV at 16:00 CEST).
Metz beat Esbjerg at the third place match of the EHF FINAL4 2022 in June and the Danish side is currently three points behind Metz in the group B standings.
That, however, does not mean much to Jørgensen.
“Esbjerg are a really tough team to play against, with a lot of quality players. I am sure the house will be full, these people know their handball, so I am really looking forward to it,” says Jørgensen, who started her pro career at Skanderborg before joining Vipers.
And, as often when a player visits her native country, it will be a special occasion for her.
“Many of my friends from the national team will be there, the national team coach as well, my family will be there, too. I have just left Denmark after the national team week, but I am already looking forward to going there again.”
It will also give her the opportunity to show off her growing French skills to her friends in Denmark.
“It is hard, though, and once people think you speak French, they speak to you at full-speed,” she says. “But I am making progress every day.”