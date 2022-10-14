Kristina Jørgensen: “Metz are like a family”

Three months have passed since Kristina Jørgensen left EHF European League finalists Viborg HK to move to France. She has adapted well.

“Things are really cool, and it is hard for me to find anything negative to say at the moment,” she says with a smile. “The team is like a family here, everybody is really taking care of each other. Sure, we are playing a lot of games, but it has actually helped us in the first part of this season.”

A big help with Jørgensen’s first steps in her new club was Louise Burgaard, the Danish right back who has been playing for Metz since 2019.

“She translates everything for me and helps me with everyday life stuff,” Jørgensen says. “Louise has been really important. Even before I joined, she said that I should come, that Metz was a great club and that it was the perfect place for me to keep making progress.”