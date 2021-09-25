Krpez-Slezak secures Krim's first win

While Krim Mercator Ljubljana have much more experience in the DELO EHF Champions League than debutants Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK, both teams had no points after two rounds of matches.

However, Krim ended that unlucky run in Turkey on Saturday afternoon, earning their first win this season in a tight battle, 24:23.

GROUP B

Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) 23:24 (9:12)

Krim's Katarina Krpez-Slezak, who finished as the top scorer of the match, scored six of her nine goals in the first half

the Slovenian team led by five goals (15:10) early in the second half, but a string of saves from Marina Rajcic helped Kastamonu to stay in the fight and draw level at 21:21 in the 56th minute

however, Krim had the upper hand in the closing minutes and led 24:22 with a minute to go, so Majda Mehmedovic's last-second goal did not affect the result

Krim have two points after three matches; Kastamonu are yet to claim their first points at this level

in round 4 on 16/17 October, Krim are set to host Metz Handball, while Kastamonu will play away at Vipers

Former Buducnost players meet in Turkey

Six participants in the match played important roles at Buducnost last season. While Jovanka Radicevic, Majda Mehmedovic and Marina Rajcic moved to Kastamonu in the summer, Andrea Lekic, Allison Pineau and Barbara Arenhart joined Krim.

Radicevic and Mehmedovic ended the game with five and four goals respectively, while goalkeeper Rajcic, who scored from her own half early in the game, helped Kastamonu to stay in the game with her saves after the break.

Just like her colleague, Arenhart finished the game with eight saves. Lekic and Pineau scored just two goals combined.