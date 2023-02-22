Landin brothers end Celje’s hopes
The three-time world champion Landin brothers ended all hope for RK Celje Pivovarna Laško to remain in the play-off race: Kiel’s goalkeeper Niklas Landin saved 18 shots and his brother Magnus scored nine goals from nine attempts for the clear THW victory against Celje. With Aalborg beating Elverum at the same time, Celje would have been eliminated either way. Kiel took revenge for their 36:38 defeat at Celje in the first duel this season and they still can hope to finish third in this group. Currently, they are tied with Nantes on 14 points, but the French side plays Kielce tomorrow. If Kiel and Nantes finish the group phase on the same number of points, the French side will win the tiebreaker since they have a better goal difference in their head to head matches (71:67)
GROUP B
THW Kiel (GER) vs. RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) 39:27 (17:15)
- 39 goals are now Kiel’s high-score for the group phase after having scored 37 times at Kielce (37:40) and against Nantes (37:33)
- though they were only ahead once, at 1:0, Celje were on a more or less equal footing in the first half and were still close to Kiel (19:21) seven minutes into the second half
- then THW, backed by Landin’s saves, sped-up and decided the match with an 11:3 run for their first double-digit lead, 32:22, the biggest gap of the match was 14 goals at 38:24
- Mitja Janc, Ante Ivankovic and Matic Suholeznik each scored five times for the visitors, while current Champions League top scorer, Aleks Vlah netted only twice and now has 83 total goals this season
- for THW centre back Miha Zarabec it was the last duel against his former club Celje with the “Zebras”, as he will join Wisla Plock next season; on Wednesday, Zarabec netted five goals
Celje leave the stage heads held high
They beat four time Champions League winners, THW Kiel on home ground. They beat two-times EHF FINAL4 participants, HBC Nantes in Nantes. And last week they were ever so close to beating the defending and record champions Barça. But, now the dream of making it to the play-offs is over for RK Celje Pivovarna Laško. The young team of head coach, Alem Toskic showed great promise, but were too inexperienced and sometimes lacked the power to stand the heat for 60 minutes. But as usual, this talent pool will rise again - and will grab their chance for the knock-out stage in the future.
After a really tight first half, we managed to put up a good defence. Together with the good goalkeeper, we were then able to run many counterattacks and scored - that was the key to victory.
Kiel were the better team throughout the game with a strong defence and a strong attack. We, on the other hand, did not find any answers. We knew it would be very difficult today, so now we have to quickly turn our focus to the next important league match.