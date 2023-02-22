Landin brothers end Celje’s hopes

The three-time world champion Landin brothers ended all hope for RK Celje Pivovarna Laško to remain in the play-off race: Kiel’s goalkeeper Niklas Landin saved 18 shots and his brother Magnus scored nine goals from nine attempts for the clear THW victory against Celje. With Aalborg beating Elverum at the same time, Celje would have been eliminated either way. Kiel took revenge for their 36:38 defeat at Celje in the first duel this season and they still can hope to finish third in this group. Currently, they are tied with Nantes on 14 points, but the French side plays Kielce tomorrow. If Kiel and Nantes finish the group phase on the same number of points, the French side will win the tiebreaker since they have a better goal difference in their head to head matches (71:67)