“Of course, it will be something special and I have in mind that it will be my farewell match, but I try to keep everything as normal and regular as possible,” says Andersson.

He arrived at Berlin in 2020, after a four-year stint at Barça — and since then has become an EHF European League winner, German champion, German cup winner, German Supercup winner, IHF Super Globe winner and reached the final of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League last year, which they lost against SC Magdeburg.

“We had played a great season, but finally Magdeburg were better than us. But we were happy and proud to come that far. Now we want to turn it around,” Andersson admits, looking ahead to the semi-final on Saturday, which pairs the same German clubs in the rematch of the 2025 final.