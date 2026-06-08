“I really like to face Magdeburg, it is always fun and the fans always see tight matches. Maybe this semi is a good moment to take revenge for 2025. Definitely, this match will be full of energy.”
In the German Bundesliga, SCM have beaten Füchse twice this season, but for Andersson, those results have no impact: “Last year, we had beaten them once and tied once in the league, then they beat us in the final. You cannot compare a league match to a Champions League semi-final. The rest is past.”
In the 2025/26 season, Berlin had their best result in the group phase, making it straight to the quarter-finals as group winners ahead of Aalborg Håndbold.
In the last knockout round ahead of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026, Berlin had two intense battles against One Veszprém HC. After a 34:35 defeat in Hungary, Füchse needed a penalty shoot-out to finally win 35:33 in the second leg and qualify for Cologne for the third time in the club’s history — after 2012, when they lost to eventual winners THW Kiel in the semi-final, and 2025.