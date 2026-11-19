Sudden shake-up on roomz JAGS Vöslau’s bench

Austrian champions roomz JAGS Vöslau take on HRK Gorica in the first leg at home this Saturday, but they will be without their former head coach Sebastian Salvat, who took over German side SG BBM Bietigheim last week.

Salvat guided Vöslau to their first domestic championship in the club’s 80-year history, going unbeaten from February until June. This season has brought a mixed bag of results with six wins, four losses and one draw, placing them third at the moment.

A trio has taken over head coaching duties: Roland Eberl, Moshe Halperin and Fabian Schartel, who were already part of the team’s staff. Schartel was the team’s captain until last summer and ended his playing career after winning the championship. He knows the club very well as a former youth player and has been part of the team’s rise from the lower leagues to the top of Austrian handball.