Last 16 to open on an action-packed Saturday

- in the previous round, Granollers eliminated the Turkish titleholders Konyaalti BSK, 56:54 on aggregate
- fellow Spanish side Rocasa Gran Canaria, the EHF Challenge Cup winners in 2016 and 2019 and the EHF European Cup winners in 2022, will also face an Italian team, away at Jomi Salerno
- ATTICGO BM ELCHE, who reached the semi-finals of the EHF European Cup last season, will travel to Portugal for the game against Madeira Andebol SAD
- North Macedonian team HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC Skopje, whose centre back Ana Marija Kolarovska tops the scorer's list of the tournament with 35 goals, will host Hazena Kynzvart
- Sport Lisboa e Benfica and AESH Pylea Thessaloniki is the only Last 16 tie to be entirely played next weekend, as a double-header will be played in Lisbon
Ankara to host Turkish derby
While reigning champions Konyaalti have already been eliminated, two other teams from Türkiye stay in contention for the title, and one of them is certain to reach the quarter-finals as Ankara Yenimahalle BSK and Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor are facing each other in the Last 16. The first leg will be staged on Saturday in Ankara.
In the Turkish league, both teams are level on 18 points after 12 games, as Yalikavaspor are ranked third and Yenimahalle fourth, only on goal difference. In their meeting in September, it was the team from Ankara who had the upper hand, winning 40:36.