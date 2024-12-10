Last EHF EURO semi-final ticket up for grabs in Vienna

EHF / Danijela Vekić
10 December 2024, 11:00

After Hungary, France and Norway secured their Women’s EHF EURO 2024 semi-final tickets, all eyes now turn to the clash between Denmark and the Netherlands.

The two teams will meet in the second game of the day on Wednesday, to determine who earns the last ticket for playing for a medal in Vienna. Slovenia, Germany and Switzerland are out of the race for both semi-finals and the 5/6 placement match and will seek to end their EHF EURO tournaments on a high.

GROUP II

Slovenia vs Germany
Wednesday 11 December, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams are looking to finish their Women's EHF EURO 2024 campaigns with a win following their defeats against Denmark and Norway, respectively
  • in the last two European championships Germany secured seventh place, while Slovenia finished eighth at their home EHF EURO in 2022
  • Slovenian centre back Tjaša Stanko was the competition’s top scorer after main round 3 with 45 goals plus 38 assists; German left back Xenia Smits is one of the best defenders with 11 blocks and three steals
  • Slovenia are six goals away from netting their 1,000th EHF EURO goal; Emily Bölk's EHF EURO tally stands at 97
  • Germany and Slovenia have two previous EHF EURO encounters — in 2002 main round and 2006 preliminary round with both winning once

Denmark vs Netherlands
Wednesday 11 December, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • this is the decisive game for the last semi-final ticket — both teams have six points following their wins against Switzerland and Slovenia
  • Denmark would progress with at least a draw while the Netherlands need victory; the team which fails to make the semi-finals will stay in Vienna for the 5/6 placement match
  • both teams’ goalkeepers have stood out in the tournament: Denmark's Anna Kristensen saved 59 shots at 39.9 per cent save efficiency, ranking third overall on both metrics; Yara ten Holte has made 56 saves at 38.9 per cent, placing her fourth
  • Denmark are among the best attacks at the competition. netting 189 times in six games or 31.5 goals per game on average
  • experienced right back Laura van der Heijden is six goals away from hitting her 150th EHF EURO goal for the Netherlands
  • in their three previous encounters at the EHF EURO, Denmark won two times, but the Netherlands hold the last win from the 2016 semi-finals

Switzerland vs Norway
Wednesday 11 December, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Switzerland are on a three-game losing streak in the main round, losing to Germany, Slovenia and the Netherlands
  • Norway are still unbeaten at the tournament and have booked a semi-final ticket for the 14th time in 16 editions
  • two people from Switzerland's team are connected to Norway: head coach Knut Ove Joa is Norwegian, while right wing Mia Emmenegger plays for Vipers Kristiansand
  • Switzerland's top scorer, line player Tabea Schmid, has scored 37 times and brought her overall EHF EURO tally to 50 goals; the top Norwegian scorer is centre back Henny Reistad, with 32 goals so far and a career total of 125
  • this will be only second time these two teams meet at the EHF EURO — in 2022 Norway won 38:21

EURO24W Switzerland Vs. Netherlands UH12493 UH

Photos © EHF/kolektiff

