The two teams will meet in the second game of the day on Wednesday, to determine who earns the last ticket for playing for a medal in Vienna. Slovenia, Germany and Switzerland are out of the race for both semi-finals and the 5/6 placement match and will seek to end their EHF EURO tournaments on a high.

GROUP II

Slovenia vs Germany

Wednesday 11 December, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV

