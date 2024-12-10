The two teams will meet in the second game of the day on Wednesday, to determine who earns the last ticket for playing for a medal in Vienna. Slovenia, Germany and Switzerland are out of the race for both semi-finals and the 5/6 placement match and will seek to end their EHF EURO tournaments on a high.
GROUP II
Slovenia vs Germany
Wednesday 11 December, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV
- both teams are looking to finish their Women's EHF EURO 2024 campaigns with a win following their defeats against Denmark and Norway, respectively
- in the last two European championships Germany secured seventh place, while Slovenia finished eighth at their home EHF EURO in 2022
- Slovenian centre back Tjaša Stanko was the competition’s top scorer after main round 3 with 45 goals plus 38 assists; German left back Xenia Smits is one of the best defenders with 11 blocks and three steals
- Slovenia are six goals away from netting their 1,000th EHF EURO goal; Emily Bölk's EHF EURO tally stands at 97
- Germany and Slovenia have two previous EHF EURO encounters — in 2002 main round and 2006 preliminary round with both winning once