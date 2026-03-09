In group III, MT Melsungen and HC Vardar 1961 fight for the top spot and a direct quarter-final ticket, while Sport Lisboa e Benfica and IFK Kristianstad will feature in one of the highlight matches of the round to decide who makes it to the play-offs.

In group IV, Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf secured their quarter-final berth in the previous round, while the upcoming clashes will determine the two teams who progress to the play-offs from this group, with RK Nexe, Fredericia Håndboldklub and Kadetten Schaffhausen in the running. Fredericia and Kadetten meet in one of the highlight matches of the round, while Nexe take on Hannover.

Three of the group II sides still have something to fight for in round 4, with the play-off teams — SAH - Aarhus, Elverum Håndball and FC Porto — all taking the court with six points and one direct quarter-final seat to be decided. In group I, the final ranking is already sorted, with THW Kiel as the group winners and quarter-finalists, while SG Flensburg-Handewitt finish second and Montpellier Handball third to feature in the play-offs.

Spanish sides IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun (group I) and Fraikin BM. Granollers (group II) were eliminated in round 3.

