Last knockout stage places to be decided in EHF European League Men

09 March 2026, 13:00

Five teams, three places in the knockout stage — the final match day of the EHF European League Men 2025/26 main round is all about groups III and IV, with all knockout berths from groups I and II already booked.

In group III, MT Melsungen and HC Vardar 1961 fight for the top spot and a direct quarter-final ticket, while Sport Lisboa e Benfica and IFK Kristianstad will feature in one of the highlight matches of the round to decide who makes it to the play-offs. 

In group IV, Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf secured their quarter-final berth in the previous round, while the upcoming clashes will determine the two teams who progress to the play-offs from this group, with RK Nexe, Fredericia Håndboldklub and Kadetten Schaffhausen in the running. Fredericia and Kadetten meet in one of the highlight matches of the round, while Nexe take on Hannover. 

Three of the group II sides still have something to fight for in round 4, with the play-off teams — SAH - Aarhus, Elverum Håndball and FC Porto — all taking the court with six points and one direct quarter-final seat to be decided. In group I, the final ranking is already sorted, with THW Kiel as the group winners and quarter-finalists, while SG Flensburg-Handewitt finish second and Montpellier Handball third to feature in the play-offs. 

Spanish sides IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun (group I) and Fraikin BM. Granollers (group II) were eliminated in round 3.

See all qualification and ranking scenarios here.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP III

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE)

Tuesday 10 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • a direct battle for third place in the group and a place in the play-offs
  • for Kristianstad it is a must-win encounter; for Benfica, a draw would be enough to secure the play-off berth
  • Benfica won the EHF European League title in 2021/22 and have reached the play-offs round twice more since then, including last season; in 2024/25, they were knocked out by GOG by one goal on aggregate
  • Kristianstad aim to return to the knockout stage for the first time since they were eliminated by SC Magdeburg in the quarter-finals of the inaugural EHF European League season in 2020/21
  • the reverse clash between the sides was a high-scoring affair won by Benfica, 38:34, with IFK line player William Höghielm netting 10 goals from as many attempts
  • IFK back Axel Månsson is the top scorer of the EHF European League with 79 goals

GROUP IV

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Fredericia Håndboldklub (DEN)

Tuesday 10 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Kadetten and Fredericia are in a three-way race for the knockout stage, with RK Nexe also in the running
  • the winners of this encounter will progress; Kadetten also go through with a draw while for Fredericia, a draw scenario would see them relying on a Nexe loss
  • Kadetten can also qualify for the knockout round in case of a loss depending on Nexe’s result, while Fredericia would be out if they are defeated
  • after making their European cup debut last season, playing the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, Fredericia aim to make their maiden appearance in the knockout stage of the EHF European League
  • aside from 2024/25, Kadetten have reached at least the play-offs of the EHF European League every season since the competition’s inception; last year, they were knocked out in the group matches

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP I

THW Kiel (GER) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)
Tuesday 10 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs Montpellier Handball (FRA) 
Tuesday 10 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP II

SAH - Aarhus (DEN) vs FC Porto (POR)
Tuesday 10 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) vs Elverum Håndball (NOR)
Tuesday 10 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP III

MT Melsungen (GER) vs HC Vardar 1961 (MKD)
Tuesday 10 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP IV

RK Nexe (CRO) vs Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER)
Tuesday 10 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

 

Photos © Alibek Käsler (main), Denis Dukovski, Niklas Lau Petersen (in-text)

