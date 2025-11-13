Last round of 2025 to offer exciting clashes
The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 group phase has reached its midpoint, as the last round of 2025 will be played this weekend. All eight matches in round 8 will be the reverse fixtures of the previous round, so the same rivals will face off for the second straight week.
The most important thing for us in this match against Györ is to have a better performance in all phases of the match than last Saturday. It was a brutal encounter with a very good handball team. There are some simple things we can do better. I really do believe that we can lift ourselves and play a much better match.
It is about our mindset, because if you beat a team with 17 goals, you have to prepare that it cannot be — will probably not be — such an easy victory next time as well. Storhamar are much better at home — they have done some good games.
It is a dream to have 10 points right now. Winning Champions League matches is very difficult, and even more so away. I hope our defence will be more solid in Dortmund, although we know the difficulty and the level of our opponents. We are going to Germany with great enthusiasm.
We are facing our last game this year in the EHF Champions League and I believe it will be a good match. Sola have proved to be a very competitive team and they showed a very good fast break. We need to be focused for the whole game length, make good returns and put pressure on them in defence. I am looking forward to playing at home as our fans have always proved to be our extra player.
A new match against Bucharest awaits. When two teams meet in quick succession, it opens the door for tactical adjustments — and makes the encounters all the more fascinating to watch.
We need to increase our aggression in offence and be patient in defence. We will fight as always. If we fix the segments where we made mistakes, I think we can surprise them and provide a quality game.
We'd like to finish well with a win in the last game, but we also know that it requires a lot of effort from us. We know we're going to play on a tough away field, where there's a lot of pressure from the stands, where Odense, among others, got into trouble. We have to be ready from the start of the game if we want to take the two points home.
The atmosphere in the team is good. We’re dealing with a few injuries, but the competitive spirit is definitely there. We know what awaits us in the return match against Odense. They’re a very strong and physically well-prepared team, but we believe in our abilities and in our game. After the first match, we analysed their play carefully and focused on the adjustments we needed to make.