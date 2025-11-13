Last round of 2025 to offer exciting clashes

Last round of 2025 to offer exciting clashes

EHF / Danijela Vekić EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
13 November 2025, 11:00

The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 group phase has reached its midpoint, as the last round of 2025 will be played this weekend. All eight matches in round 8 will be the reverse fixtures of the previous round, so the same rivals will face off for the second straight week.

In group A, Györi Audi ETO KC will try to defeat Storhamar Handball Elite again, this time in Norway, to further extend their winning run. Metz Handball hope to defeat DVSC Schaeffler at home, while Gloria Bistrita and Team Esbjerg will travel to Germany and Montenegro, respectively.

In group B, CSM Bucuresti, Ikast Håndbold, Odense Håndbold and Brest Bretagne Handball will all aim to repeat last week's successes and secure another set of crucial points against their respective opponents. All eyes will be on Hungary for the Match of the Week, where FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria will seek redemption against the still undefeated Brest Bretagne Handball.

GROUP A

Metz Handball (FRA) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN)

Saturday 15 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-0-2
Last match: DVSC Schaeffler vs Metz Handball, 8 November 2025 (30:35 (14:21))

  • Metz rank second in the group with 12 points, while Debrecen are fifth-placed with four points
  • last Saturday, eight goals from Sarah Bouktit and 11 saves from Johanna Bundsen secured the French side a 35:30 win in Debrecen
  • it was the first encounter of the rivals in the EHF Champions League, after they had previously met four times in the EHF Cup
  • Metz boast the second most reliable defence in the entire tournament, as they have conceded 185 goals so far
  • Sarah Bouktit is Metz' top scorer in the competition with 43 goals; Alicia Toublanc has netted 41 goals for Debrecen

20251101 ETO Metz 27 M

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Sunday 16 November, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-3
Last match: Györi Audi ETO KC vs Storhamar Handball Elite, 8 November 2025 (40:23 (21:11))

  • Györ top the group with the maximum of 14 points; Storhamar take sixth position with four points
  • the Hungarian powerhouse now boast both the best attack and the best defence in the competition, as they scored 250 goals and conceded 178
  • Storhamar had the best defence before the reverse fixture, but last week they suffered their biggest loss in the current tournament, 40:23
  • in turn, Györ claimed their biggest win of the 2025/26 campaign, hitting the 40-goal mark for the second time after a 43:30 opening victory at Dortmund
  • Dione Housheer is Györ's best scorer in the tournament with a tally of 38 goals, while Anniken Obaidli has netted 37 goals for Storhamar

20251113 CLW Rd8 Preview Gabrielsen Quote
The most important thing for us in this match against Györ is to have a better performance in all phases of the match than last Saturday. It was a brutal encounter with a very good handball team. There are some simple things we can do better. I really do believe that we can lift ourselves and play a much better match.
Kenneth Gabrielsen
Head coach, Storhamar Handball Elite
20251108 ETO Storhamar Coach E
It is about our mindset, because if you beat a team with 17 goals, you have to prepare that it cannot be — will probably not be — such an easy victory next time as well. Storhamar are much better at home — they have done some good games.
Per Johansson
Head coach, Györi Audi ETO KC

BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs Gloria Bistria (ROU)

Sunday 16 November, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-1
Last match: Gloria Bistrita vs BV Borussia Dortmund, 9 November 2025 (36:32 (18:15))

  • Bistrita are third-placed in the group with 10 points, while Dortmund take seventh place with four points
  • a 36:32 victory in the reverse fixture, fueled by 11 goals from Danila So Delgado, extended the Romanian team's winning streak to three
  • Dortmund, who are on a two-game losing run, claimed both of their wins in the current competition at home, against Debrecen and Buducnost
  • the German team continue to struggle in defence, having conceded the biggest number of goals in the competition, 229
  • Alina Grijseels is Dortmund's leading scorer in the competition with 30 goals; Danila So Delgado has scored 40 goals for Bistrita

20251111 CLW Gloria Quote Viver
It is a dream to have 10 points right now. Winning Champions League matches is very difficult, and even more so away. I hope our defence will be more solid in Dortmund, although we know the difficulty and the level of our opponents. We are going to Germany with great enthusiasm.
Carlos Viver
Head coach, Gloria Bistrita

OTP Group Buducnost (MNE) vs Team Esbjerg

Sunday 16 November, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-7
Last match: Team Esbjerg vs OTP Group Buducnost, 9 November 2025 (36:24 (18:11))

  • with a tally of eight points, Esbjerg are fourth-placed in the group, while Buducnost are still without any points
  • in the reverse fixture last week, the Danish side earned their biggest win in the current EHF Champions League Women season, by 12 goals
  • the Montenegrin side still has the least effective attack in the competition, having scored 150 goals overall, or 21.4 per game
  • the trio of right back Jelena Vukcevic (27), line player Ivana Godec (26) and left back Jelena Radivojevic (25) combined for 78 goals, more than half of Buducnost's tally
  • Esbjerg's centre back Henny Reistad tops the tournament's scoring chart with 50 goals

20251109 Team Esbjerg OTP Group Buducnost 225 Reistad

GROUP B

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Sola HK (NOR)

Saturday 15 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-0
Last match: Sola HK vs CSM Bucuresti, 8 November 2025 (30:38 (14:17))

  • CSM are hosting Sola after last week's convincing 38:30 win in Norway — Elizabeth Omoregie and Trine Østergaard led CSM with seven goals each
  • the round 7 match was the first time the two sides met in any European club competitions
  • the victory against Sola marked CSM's return to the winning path and they are now on three wins and six points, ahead of the last round in 2025
  • Sola are still chasing their first victory and they are one of the two teams without any points this season, alongside OTP Group Buducnost
  • centre back Elizabeth Omoregie is still CSM's main force, having netted 42 goals in seven games, while left wing Camilla Herrem drives Sola’s offence with 30, followed by Dina Klungtveit Olufsen with 27

20251108 Sola CSM Bucuresti Hans Lie NZ94449A
We are facing our last game this year in the EHF Champions League and I believe it will be a good match. Sola have proved to be a very competitive team and they showed a very good fast break. We need to be focused for the whole game length, make good returns and put pressure on them in defence. I am looking forward to playing at home as our fans have always proved to be our extra player.
Iulia Curea
Head coach, CSM Bucuresti
20251113 CLW Rd8 Preview Stegavik Quote
A new match against Bucharest awaits. When two teams meet in quick succession, it opens the door for tactical adjustments — and makes the encounters all the more fascinating to watch.
Steffen Stegavik
Head coach, Sola HK

HC Podravka (CRO) vs Ikast Håndbold (DEN)

Saturday 15 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 4-0-5
Last match: Ikast Håndbold vs HC Podravka, 9 November 2025 (36:30 (16:13))

  • Julie Scaglione was unstoppable in round 7, scoring 12 times and steering Ikast to a 36:30 win while raising her tally to 42
  • it was Ikast's fourth win of the season, following two straight defeats against Brest Bretagne Handball and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
  • Podravka are on a four-game losing streak, with their last win back in round 2 against Krim Otp Group Mercator
  • the Croatian side has one of the least effective defences in the competition, conceding 219 goals, level with Sola and OTP Group Buducnost
  • however, Podravka boast a similar attack to their opponents: Ikast have netted 207 goals, while Podravka are on 201 goals so far — a difference of only 0.86 goals scored per game on average
  • Podravka's Katarina Pandža is the competition's second-best scorer with 45 goals, only five behind leader Henny Reistad

20251113 CLW Rd8 Preview Vuljak Quote
We need to increase our aggression in offence and be patient in defence. We will fight as always. If we fix the segments where we made mistakes, I think we can surprise them and provide a quality game.
Hannah Vuljak
Right back, HC Podravka
IMGL9802
We'd like to finish well with a win in the last game, but we also know that it requires a lot of effort from us. We know we're going to play on a tough away field, where there's a lot of pressure from the stands, where Odense, among others, got into trouble. We have to be ready from the start of the game if we want to take the two points home.
Stine Skogrand
Right back, Ikast Håndbold

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Krim Otp Group Mercator (SLO)

Sunday 16 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 5-0-0
Last match: Krim Otp Group Mercator vs Odense Håndbold, 8 November 2025 (30:38 (16:23))

  • Odense had no problem against Krim in the previous round, with 10 out of 12 outfield players scoring at least once — right wing Tina Abdulla and left wing Elma Halilcevic netted seven times each
  • this was also Odense's biggest win against Krim in their five matches played
  • the defeat stopped Krim's two-game winning run, while Odense kept their second position in the group with 11 points
  • the Danish side are the second-best attack of the competition, scoring 237 goals — or an average of 33.85 per game
  • the French internationals Tamara Horacek and Grace Zaadi Deuna are Krim's top scorers with 36 and 27 goals, respectively

UH19704
The atmosphere in the team is good. We’re dealing with a few injuries, but the competitive spirit is definitely there. We know what awaits us in the return match against Odense. They’re a very strong and physically well-prepared team, but we believe in our abilities and in our game. After the first match, we analysed their play carefully and focused on the adjustments we needed to make.
Tamara Mavsar
Left wing, Krim Otp Group Mercator

MOTW: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)

Sunday 16 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-5
Last match: Brest Bretagne Handball vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, 8 November 2025 (34:31 (15:14))

  • Brest maintained their perfect record and are still unbeaten alongside Györ, once again delivering when it mattered, in the closing minutes against FTC
  • the defeat in France ended FTC's four-game winning streak and marked their third loss of the season
  • this will be the fourth time the two sides meet on Hungarian soil — FTC have won only once, 28:27 in October 2021
  • Brest have the third-best attack in the competition with 235 goals scored and the best defence in group B, while FTC follow a similar defensive pattern, conceding just 1.1 goals more on average
  • Anna Vyakhireva remains Brest's leading name with 41 goals, 11 of them scored against FTC last week; Katrin Klujber tops FTC's list with 42 and continues to lead the Hungarian attack

STAT OF THE MATCH: A victory in the Match of the Week would be Brest Bretagne Handball’s 60th in the EHF Champions League Women — after 59 wins in 125 games played in nine seasons so far, the French side are boasting a 47.2 per cent victory rate. With more experience to their name, FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria place a bit higher at 51.7 per cent, having played 265 matches in the top-flight and winning 137 of those — two of them against Brest.

BBH FTC RAIL CARGO (97)

Photos © Frederik Dahl/Hamistolen (main), Peka Roland, Niels Husted, BBH - Olivier Stephan (in-text)

