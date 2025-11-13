In group A, Györi Audi ETO KC will try to defeat Storhamar Handball Elite again, this time in Norway, to further extend their winning run. Metz Handball hope to defeat DVSC Schaeffler at home, while Gloria Bistrita and Team Esbjerg will travel to Germany and Montenegro, respectively.

In group B, CSM Bucuresti, Ikast Håndbold, Odense Håndbold and Brest Bretagne Handball will all aim to repeat last week's successes and secure another set of crucial points against their respective opponents. All eyes will be on Hungary for the Match of the Week, where FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria will seek redemption against the still undefeated Brest Bretagne Handball.

GROUP A

Saturday 15 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 3-0-2

Last match: DVSC Schaeffler vs Metz Handball, 8 November 2025 (30:35 (14:21))