Last season's quarter-finalists reach round 3

three quarter-finalists of the 2021/22 EHF European Cup Women, H71 (FAR), IBV Vestmannaeyjar (ISL) and TICCGO BM Elche (ESP) won their double-headers this weekend

of these teams, Vestmannaeyjar struggled the most, as they lost 21:20 to O.F.N.Ionias (GRE) on Saturday before taking a 27:22 revenge win the next day

after beating their Swiss rivals Yellow Winterthur 23:22 in the first leg, Slovakia's MKS IUVENTA Michalovce lost 20:21 on Sunday, but won in a post-match shootout

Ankara Yenimahalle BSK (TUR) vs Jomi Salerno (ITA) was another close tie. Salerno won 34:33 on Saturday, but Ankara's Merve Özkasikçi propelled her team to a 24:22 revenge on Sunday, scoring 11 goals

five teams – Atletico Guardes (ESP), ZORK Jagodina (SRB), HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR), Izmir BSB SK (TUR) and Hazena Kynzvart (CZE) – have been directly seeded to round 3, which will take place on 3/4 and 10/11 December

All Portuguese teams go through

Portugal was represented by four clubs in round 2, and all of them managed to progress. Sport Lisboa e Benfica and Alavarium Love Tiles did it already last week, eliminating UHC Stockerau (AUT) and Handball Kaerjeng (LUX) in double-headers.

Madeira Andebol SAD defeated SSV Brixen Südtirol (ITA) on home court 25:22 last week, and confirmed their advantage in the second leg by winning 31:21 away in Italy, as their goalkeepers Isabel Gois and Suelma Soares combined for 22 saves in that game.

Last but not least, ADA de Sao Pedro do Sul played both legs against their Bosnian rivals HRK Grude this weekend and comfortably won 74:59 on aggregate.