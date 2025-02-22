Last-second drama propels Thüringer to European League quarter-finals

Last-second drama propels Thüringer to European League quarter-finals

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
22 February 2025, 20:30

Thüringer HC secured a place in the EHF European League Women 2024/25 quarter-finals in a dramatic fashion as Csenge Kuczora successfully converted a penalty shot in the dying seconds to seal a 27:26 win against ATTICGO Bm Elche. The victory means Thüringer are guaranteed to finish second in group A, with Sunday’s match between H.C. Dunarea Braila and Larvik crucial for the final spot.

In the highlight match, Fredrikstad Ballklubb’s journey in the competition ended thanks to Paris 92’s first win of the group phase. The 28:29 loss for Fredrikstad means Super Amara Bera Bera will progress from group D alongside their Sunday opponents HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames, regardless of the result.

In Germany, 9,305 spectators witnessed BV Borussia Dortmund's 29:28 victory against Sola HK to secure third place in group B. Ikast Håndbold handed SCM Ramnicu Valcea their first defeat (36:34) in the group phase and HSG Blomberg-Lippe defeated Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC 33:28 to book the top spot in group C.

Two out of the four quarter-finals pairings are already confirmed: Thüringer HC will play SCM Ramnicu Valcea, while Super Amara Bera Bera will meet HSG Blomberg-Lippe.

HIGHLIGHT MATCH

GROUP D

Fredrikstad Ballklubb (NOR) vs Paris 92 (FRA) 28:29 (11:13)

Even though Paris 92 were already eliminated from the race to reach the quarter-finals, the inspired visitors were determined to avoid a winless campaign in the group phase and made Fredrikstad Ballklubb's life as hard as possible. Despite the Norwegian club enjoying an early lead, once Paris took control of the match ahead of half-time, it was a difficult task for the hosts to catch Stephane Plantin's squad. Fredrikstad made a late attempt to recover from a five-goal deficit, but ultimately, Paris 92 were much calmer as well as more efficient in crunch time. The visitors’ first win ended Fredrikstad’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals. Magdele Kvarving Sandtrø scored seven goals and was the match's top scorer, while Emmanuelle Thobor was Paris 92's top scorer with five.

20250222 THC Elche 2
Christian Heilwagen
20250222 THC Elche 4
Christian Heilwagen
20250222 THC Elche 3
Christian Heilwagen
20250222 Ikast Valcea 1
Hamistolen.dk
20250222 Ikast Valcea 2
Hamistolen.dk
20250222 Ikast Valcea 3
Hamistolen.dk
20250222 Blomberglippe Motherson 1
Timon Peters
20250222 Blomberglippe Motherson 2
Timon Peters
20250222 Dortmund Sola 2
STUMMBILLIG
20250222 Dortmund Sola 3
STUMMBILLIG
20250222 Dortmund Sola 1
STUMMBILLIG

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

Thüringer HC (GER) vs ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP) 27:26 (13:15)

GROUP B

BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs Sola HK (NOR) 29:28 (19:14)

Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) 36:34 (18:17)

GROUP C

HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) 33:28 (15:13)

 

Photos © Christian Heilwagen, Hamistolen.dk, Timon Peters, STUMMBILLIG

