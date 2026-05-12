With the return of the Bavaria-born Kuske, who says "Thuringia is my home", THC embarked on their mission to defend the European League title. The start of the season was anything but easy.
"We really were in a killer group, and we also showed some poor performances," Kuske recalls. Against Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC, Larvik and CS Minaur Baia Mare, anything was still possible for the defending champions on the final matchday, from an early elimination to winning the group. In the end, THC celebrated first place.
"Before the start, many experts had tipped other teams as favourites rather than us, so I was really happy that we managed it," says Kuske.
In the quarter-finals, they faced Nykøbing Falster Håndbold from Denmark — a club that, like THC, competed in the EHF Finals 2023.
"We knew it would be a very close affair, so we were glad we’d laid a solid foundation with the 31:27 away win in the first leg. But nothing was decided yet. In the end, our lead was enough," says Kuske.