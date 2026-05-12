“I couldn’t travel with the team because I still had an exam on Friday morning, so I travelled to Graz on my own. Even though the sporting outcome wasn’t great, I’ll never forget this tournament — my first major one ever," she remembers.

The EHF European League matches in Graz also marked Kuske’s temporary departure from Thüringer HC at the time. To gain match practice, she moved to Buxtehuder SV for two years. In the summer of 2025, she returned, and although she was still playing in Buxtehude, she followed Thüringer HC’s matches at the 2025 EHF Finals in Graz online.

“What the team — and of course, Johanna Reichert in particular — had achieved in the final back then was incredible. I just thought to myself: 'you’re returning to this fantastic club, wow!'” Thüringer HC became the second German club after SG BBM Bietigheim to win the trophy, beating Dijon in the semi-final and then Ikast in the final.