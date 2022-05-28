Left wing duo inspires Györ on title mission

“It is very special to me that I will finally experience the atmosphere of the EHF FINAL4. I needed days after the home game against Brest (in the quarter-finals) to realise that I and we, that the team had made it,” said the 28-year-old Schatzl, who first hope win the Hungarian cup this weekend.

“I have always watched and followed every little detail about the EHF FINAL4 since I am a pro. I just wanted to participate, to be there as an active player. Even in front of the telly, the atmosphere gave me goosebumps, so I cannot imagine the feelings that are ahead of me,” Schatzl said.

“Especially as the tournament will be played in Budapest, in the brand new MVM Dome where I hope that many Györ fans will cheer for us.”

At 28, Schatzl is the more experienced of the left wing. She also just leads Fodor when it comes to goals scored: 40-33.

The 23-year-old Fodor has been with Györ since 2017 and was part of the team that won the EHF FINAL4 in 2018 and again in 2019.

“It is a wonderful experience to be here again. I hope that this will be repeated many times. I am very excited about the event as it has a special place in my heart. This is why we put so much effort into the whole season,” Fodor said.

“To be among the top four teams in the EHF Champions League shows me that hard work pays off.”