Lekic: “Women’s sport is growing. And it’s not even a question”

In the conversation moderated by Simona Margetic, the five discussed the current position of women’s handball in-depth, agreeing that the internet and social media are enormous factors of importance — and highlighting how that has changed during their careers. But aside from the general increase in the visibility of handball with the advent of the internet, Lekic highlighted how women’s sport has been experiencing a surge in recent years.

“I would say that there is a trend in the world, and we are all feeling this in, let’s say, two years, maybe starting with the women’s football [World Cup] final and this kind of things, that women’s sport is growing. And it’s not even a question. Handball is having a small place in it and we have to be realistic,” said Lekic. “We have to be realistic fighting for the space with the other women’s sports. We are still the ones who really need to learn from the others.”

The topic of balancing the demands of the season with rest is always a complicated one, with many factors. Radicevic said that the players must use their opportunities to speak loudly in order to share their side of the situation.

“We know that every sport wants promotion, sponsors, money — it’s normal. It’s business in a way. But another way also, we as players must protect our health — mental health and physical health,” said Radicevic. “We should be more sensitive to hear the players and find the balance between the players and people who organise.”

Althaus added, “For the calendar, I think there’s a lot of things. You have different views. You have the national team views, like, who wants to take of course more players. Then you have the players, which needs the breaks.

“You cannot make everybody happy but it’s good to try and listen to find the balanced way.”