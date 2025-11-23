Celje make exciting comeback

After losing the first leg away to HC Vojvodina 34:32, RK Celje Pivovarna Laško had to mount a comeback in the second leg at home. The match between the EHF European Cup 2022/23 champions from Serbia and the EHF Champions League 2003/04 winners from Slovenia was even throughout the first 30 minutes. Just before the half-time buzzer, Celje were able to create a three-goal gap (16:13), simultaneously giving them the lead on aggregate.

In the second half, the guests from Serbia were able to maintain a one- or two-goal lead. Celje’s Luka Peric managed to score the last goal of regular time with seven seconds left on the clock. The result after 60 minutes was 34:32, just like last week, but Celje kept their cool in the penalty shootout, scoring on all three tries, while Vojvodina missed their triple of shots to send the Slovenian side to the Last 16.