Live blog: Clock is ticking until 2020/21 season starts

The long, long wait is over: the DELO EHF Champions League is back! Welcome to the opening weekend with eight top-level matches throwing off the 2020/21 season.

the DELO EHF Champions League once again brings together 16 elite teams from across the continent

the competition format has changed, with a group phase now consisting of two groups with eight teams each

follow the latest news about the new season here on our live blog, with updates resuming from Saturday at 15:00 CEST.

17:00

So, tomorrow is the big day as the DELO EHF Champions League enters its new campaign.

Right from the opening weekend, we at the EHF will do our best again to keep you up-to-date on all that is happening on the courts across Europe. We have compiled an overview so you can follow the EHF Champions League like a pro.

While you find all the details under the link above, I would like to bring our revamped EHFTV platform to your attention.

The free-to-watch EHFTV platform is where you will find all matches in the EHF Champions League season. The platform has a new look for the 2020/21 season, and is fully adaptable for all devices, whether you are enjoying the matches at home or catching them on the go on a mobile device.

And please note that the four matches involving French or German teams are available exclusively on EHFTV: Odense vs Dortmund and Brest vs Valcea on Saturday, as well as Bietigheim vs Esbjerg and Bucuresti vs Metz on Sunday.

All right, this is where I am going to leave you for today. Thanks for joining and the live blog will return on Saturday at 15:00 CEST, just an hour before the action truly starts!

16:37

All 16 teams have been preparing intensely for the new season... but what about you?!

Test your knowledge of the DELO EHF Champions League with our quiz and find out what your score is on a scale of 1 to 10.

16:17

The opening weekend will give us a first indication of who's hot and who's not in the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21.

EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu has looked into the crystal ball for you and has predicted which 10 teams will likely impress the most in the upcoming season.

His top-ranked team - title holders Györ - might not surprise you but what about the other nine? Do you agree with his Power Ranking selection?

15:54

New season, new teams: Two clubs are set to make their DELO EHF Champions League debut this weekend: CSKA and BV Borussia 09 Dortmund.

Earlier this week I had the pleasure to talk to one of Dortmund's leading players, Dutch world champion left back Kelly Dulfer.

In the Interview of the Week Kelly spoke to me about the German side's rise to the Bundesliga top last season and about the team's first match in the DELO EHF Champions League - in Denmark against Odense Håndbold on Saturday.

15:30

Good afternoon! We are sure that you are as excited as we are about this weekend: The DELO EHF Champions League finally gets back to action!

The 2020/21 season is set to throw off, 27 weeks after the previous season had to be cancelled following the main round in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The competition returns in a new format with two groups of eight teams each. You can find the full playing schedule for this weekend here and click on the link below to read the first-round preview from our EHF journalists.