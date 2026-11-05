16:17

In the last Men's EHF EURO, Serbia went out in the group stage losing to Spain and Austria. Interestingly enough, they left the competition having won only two points in their group A with their only victory coming from the match against Germany. And while Serbia left the tournament soon after that game, Germany went on to secure the silver medal losing only to Denmark in the final.

16:04

Day two kicks of in Novi Sad, Serbia where hosts will be looking start the campaign on a high welcoming Estonia. And while Estonia fought their way through to the last stage of the Qualifiers defeating Cyprus twice in the Promotion Round, they will enter today's game in Novi Sad in an underdog role.

Match starts in just under 30 minutes.

15:54

Important! All matches in both the qualifiers and EURO Cup will be streamed live on EHFTV, with geo-blocking restrictions in some cases. Check the TV guide to find out where to watch each match in your country.

Also, we are delighted to announce that certain games on EHFTV will also be available with specific commentary. Find out more below!