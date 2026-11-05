Live blog: Dominant win for Serbia, matches start in Norway and Hungary

Live blog: Dominant win for Serbia, matches start in Norway and Hungary

05 November 2026, 15:28

First round of the Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers continues on Thursday, with the semi-finalists from EHF EURO 2026 Germany headlining the action alongside a strong clash between Hungary and Montenegro.

A total of 32 teams are playing the Qualifiers, with 20 tickets for the EHF EURO 2028 available. Six rounds are to be played, concluding on 8 & 9 May 2027.

Round 1 of the Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers

Wednesday 4 November

Thursday 5 November

  • group 1: Netherlands vs Finland (19:30 CET)

  • group 2: Highlight Match: Norway vs Georgia (18:00 CET)

  • group 3: Serbia vs Estonia (16:30 CET)

  • group 4: Hungary vs Montenegro (18:00 CET)

  • group 6: France vs Romania (20:00 CET)

  • group 7: Italy vs Slovakia (19:30 CET), Germany vs Belgium (20:30)

  • group 8: Sweden vs Greece (18:30 CET)

  • all matches in both the qualifiers and EURO Cup will be streamed live on EHFTV, with geo-blocking restrictions in some cases. Certain games will also be available with specific commentary. Check the TV guide to find out where to watch each match in your country

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16:17

In the last Men's EHF EURO, Serbia went out in the group stage losing to Spain and Austria. Interestingly enough, they left the competition having won only two points in their group A with their only victory coming from the match against Germany. And while Serbia left the tournament soon after that game, Germany went on to secure the silver medal losing only to Denmark in the final. 

16:04

Day two kicks of in Novi Sad, Serbia where hosts will be looking start the campaign on a high welcoming Estonia. And while Estonia fought their way through to the last stage of the Qualifiers defeating Cyprus twice in the Promotion Round, they will enter today's game in Novi Sad in an underdog role.

Match starts in just under 30 minutes.

15:54

Important! All matches in both the qualifiers and EURO Cup will be streamed live on EHFTV, with geo-blocking restrictions in some cases. Check the TV guide to find out where to watch each match in your country.

Also, we are delighted to announce that certain games on EHFTV will also be available with specific commentary. Find out more below!

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A total of 32 teams are playing the Qualifiers, with 20 tickets for the EHF EURO 2028 available. Six rounds are to be played, concluding on 8 & 9 May 2027.

15:30

Hello everyone and welcome to the live blog for the second day of the Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers round 1. Today we have the second set of eight matches ahead of us, with the first one starting at 16:30 CET between Serbia and Estonia.

Find out more about this match and all the other ones in our daily preview. 

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