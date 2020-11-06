Women's top-flight club handball returns to Europe from its one-week break this weekend when the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 heads into round 7.

The schedule contains five round 7 matches - including Sunday's Match of the Week CSKA vs Odense - plus one round 8 game, as Györ and Dortmund will be contesting a double-header in Hungary.

The live blog is here to keep you on top of all things happening before, during and after the matches on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

DELO EHF Champions League is back after one-week break

round 7 starts Friday, in group B: Dortmund vs Györ (18:30 CET), played in Hungary

on Saturday, in group A: FTC vs Bietigheim, Rostov vs Esbjerg (both 16:00 CET), Krim vs CSM (18:00 CET)

on Sunday, in group B: MOTW CSKA vs Odense (14:00 CET)

also on Sunday, one round 8 match: Györ vs Dortmund (14:00 CET)

all matches streamed live on EHFTV

FRIDAY 6 NOVEMBER

14:30

Good afternoon, welcome to the live blog for round 7, and even a bit of round 8, in the DELO EHF Champions League this weekend.

The match schedule is somewhat unusual, with one match already on Friday and one match brought forward from next round, but we are happy to guide you through all the action.

A good starting point, like every weekend, is the round preview from EHF journalists Adrian Costeiu and Sergey Nikolaev.