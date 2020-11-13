This weekend's round 8 in the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 marks the start of the second half of the group phase.

The fight for the quarter-final and play-off spots will become even more intense, and the live blog is here to keep you up-to-date on all what is happening before, during and after the games on Saturday and Sunday.

this weekend's schedule includes six matches in round 8

on Saturday (all times CET): CSM Bucuresti vs RK Krim Mercator; HC Podravka Vegeta vs Brest Bretagne Handball (both 16:00); Buducnost vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (18:00)

on Sunday: MOTW Team Esbjerg vs Rostov-Don; SG BBM Bietigheim vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (both 16:00); Odense Håndbold vs CSKA (18:00)

read the round preview with info on each match

all matches will be streamed live on EHFTV

Eric Willemsen reported Friday afternoon; the live blog resumes Saturday at 15:00 CET

FRIDAY 13 NOVEMBER

17:00

Here ends the live blog for today. Join us again on Saturday at 15:00 CET for the real action. Until then, enjoy your evening and see you again tomorrow afternoon.

16:47

The big news coming from Esbjerg ahead of the Match of the Week is the signing of Spanish international Nerea Pena, who arrived from Hungarian side Siófok KC on Thursday.

This is what Pena told Danish broadcaster TV2 Sport:

"I am really waiting to come back into the Champions League and to help the team. I think this is the most important, that I can give them my energy, my play, and help them achieve their goals."

See the full interview by clicking on the picture below, starting at 0:50. (No worries, Pena is still working on her Danish skills so the interview is in English.)

16:28

In round 7 teams from Denmark and Russia clashed in Match of the Week, and round 8 sees the same nations involved again as Team Esbjerg host Rostov-Don in this week's featured game.

EHFTV commentator Chris O'Reilly caught up with Esbjerg head coach Jesper Jensen for the eurohandball.com Interview of the Week about Sunday's clash against Rostov.

(And they spoke about the upcoming Women's EHF EURO 2020 as well, as Jensen is also head coach of the Danish national team.)

16:02

Over in group A, we also have three matches, each with their own storyline:

CSM vs Krim (Saturday 16:00 CET)

vs (Saturday 16:00 CET) MOTW: Esbjerg vs Rostov (Sunday 14:00 CET)

vs (Sunday 14:00 CET) Bietigheim vs FTC (Sunday 14:00 CET)

We will dive deeper into our Match of the Week later this afternoon.

A week after beating Krim, CSM are after their sixth win... and Romanian fans know what that means. Their heroes started a EHF Champions League season once before with six wins from seven matches – in 2017/18, when they also reached the EHF FINAL4.

Bietigheim finally clinched their first win of the season at FTC last week, 35:24, which was their biggest ever win in the competition. Can they follow up on Sunday?

15:37

While we just spoke about that early group B game between Györ and Dortmund, let's see what is happening elsewhere in that section this weekend:

Podravka vs Brest (Saturday 16:00 CET)

vs (Saturday 16:00 CET) Buducnost vs Valcea (Saturday 18:00 CET)

vs (Saturday 18:00 CET) Odense vs CSKA (Sunday 18:00 CET)

The schedule includes the reverse fixture of round 7's Match of the Week. While former group leaders Odense need a win to keep realistic hopes of a top-two finish, CSKA can overtake Györ and return to the No. 1 position with another win over their Danish opponents.

Here are last week's best moments from CSKA left back Polina Vedekhina, who was named Player of the Match, presented by DELO.

15:18

Before we are having a look at what's coming your way this weekend, let's quickly turn our attention back to last Sunday...

... because that was the day when round 8 officially threw off. Györ and Dortmund played their round 7 and 8 duels as a double-header on Hungarian soil last weekend. Györ ended up clearly winning both matches, which sent them top of group B.

Here is one of the highlights of their 38:25 win on Sunday:

15:00

Good afternoon, welcome to the live blog for round 8 of the DELO EHF Champions League! It is really a promising weekend to look forward to, with three interesting matches in each of the groups in prospect.

As always, the round preview from our EHF journalists Adrian Costeiu and Sergey Nikolaev is a good starting point to get an overview of what awaits you.