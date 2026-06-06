Live blog: Brest and Györ ready for second semi-final

Live blog: Brest and Györ ready for second semi-final

EHF / Joanne Harris
06 June 2026, 12:00

The big day is here - it's semi-finals day at the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 in Budapest! Györi Audi ETO KC could make their third final in a row, and their ninth since 2014; Metz are looking to break a string of semi-final defeats; Brest Bretagne are back for the first time since 2021, and CSM Bucuresti for the first time since 2018. Who will reach the trophy game? Stay tuned to find out!


SATURDAY 6 JUNE

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14:47

We're into the pre-game show and it's fantastic, a troupe of dancers and some giant playing cards representing the four finalists! Make sure you're tuned into your local broadcaster, or EHFTV if nobody's showing the match in your country. 

14:40

The fan songs have been sung with lots of enthusiasm by the fans. At the other end of the court, the Györ and Brest stands are filling up - what handball fan wouldn't want to enjoy this match too?

14:25

Emmanuel Mayonnade has just thanked Metz's loyal fans for backing the team all the way to Budapest once more. 

Some key things to look out for in the first semi-final:

  • Metz have never won a semi-final in Budapest
  • CSM have only won one semi-final in Budapest in three appearances – in 2015/16, when they went on to claim the title
  • Metz have won each of the past five meetings, both home and away, against CSM, with the latter's last victory coming in 2020
  • CSM head coach Bojana Popovic has won the EHF Champions League six times as a player with three different clubs (Slagelse (DEN), Viborg (DEN), Buducnost (MNE); alongside Raphaëlle Tervel (Brest), she could become the first woman to win the title both as a player and a coach. Read our feature on Popovic here!
  • both Metz and CSM finished as runners-up in their domestic leagues this season; for Metz, it was the first missed French title since 2020/21, when Brest last snatched the trophy

14:13

CSM and Metz have appeared on court to warm up for their semi-final, with the fans already making their voices heard. It's going to be a good atmosphere in here!

14:00

We’ve arrived at the MVM Dome and the first semi-final throws off in just an hour! In case you missed it, here’s the semi-final preview, and a guide on how to watch the games.

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20260117 ETO DVSC E 48
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Three clubs on the hunt to dethrone Györ in Budapest

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13:30

Sunday will be an emotional day for Ana Gros. The Slovenian star, now with more than 1,000 Champions League goals under her belt, will finally retire from the sport she loves – at the pinnacle event for women’s handball. But, she told EHF journalist Danijela Vekić, she has no regrets.

In other news, CSM have beaten Györ in the EHF Youth Club Trophy, winning 41:39 after overtime. What a match!

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UH18674
EHF Champions League

Gros: “The feeling of being in Budapest is truly indescribab…

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2 weeks ago

13:10

After finally beating Team Esbjerg in the quarter-finals, CSM Bucuresti are back in Budapest eight years after their previous appearance, and 10 years after their one and only victory. A rejuvenated, passionate team led by Bojana Popovic and with the likes of Elisabeth Omoregie on court now hope to return to the very top of women’s handball and claim a second trophy.

Meanwhile in the Youth Club Trophy the match between CSM and Györ has gone to overtime after a thrilling fight back by the Romanian side from eight goals down at the break!


12:50

Many of the Györ squad are familiar with the EHF FINAL4 Women, and have been to Budapest on many occasions. But they do have a handful of first-timers in the squad, including left back Tjaša Stanko. Nine seasons into her Champions League career, the Slovenian will play the final weekend for the first time. She talked to EHF journalist Sergey Nikolaev about her expectations for the matches ahead.

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20260513 CLW Györ Stanko Main
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Tjaša Stanko: "I can't wait to experience it myself"

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3 weeks ago

12:20

Let’s continue our build-up to today’s games. This is Metz Handball’s fifth EHF FINAL4 but they are still waiting to play the final. In 2019, 2024 and 2025 they finished fourth; in 2022, they came away third. They have lost just two matches this season, both in the group phase, both times to Györ. Can they take the next step to the final, and lift the trophy they have waited for so long, this year?


12:00

Welcome to the live blog for semi-finals day at the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 in Budapest! 

The EHF Youth Club Trophy is currently underway: DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia beat FTC 28:27 with a brilliiant comeback in the first semi-final at the BUD Arena, and CSM Bucuresti and Györi ETO KC are coming to the end of their first half. You can watch that match live on EHFTV, or Sport 1 if you're in Hungary. 

Last night the EHF FINAL4 teams went to the MVM Dome to greet their fans, with lots of people supporting each team. There was dancing, clapping, selfies and hugs and we've picked some of the best pictures from the evening below.

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