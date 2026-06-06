14:47

We're into the pre-game show and it's fantastic, a troupe of dancers and some giant playing cards representing the four finalists! Make sure you're tuned into your local broadcaster, or EHFTV if nobody's showing the match in your country.

14:40

The fan songs have been sung with lots of enthusiasm by the fans. At the other end of the court, the Györ and Brest stands are filling up - what handball fan wouldn't want to enjoy this match too?

14:25

Emmanuel Mayonnade has just thanked Metz's loyal fans for backing the team all the way to Budapest once more.

Some key things to look out for in the first semi-final:

Metz have never won a semi-final in Budapest

CSM have only won one semi-final in Budapest in three appearances – in 2015/16, when they went on to claim the title

Metz have won each of the past five meetings, both home and away, against CSM, with the latter's last victory coming in 2020

CSM head coach Bojana Popovic has won the EHF Champions League six times as a player with three different clubs (Slagelse (DEN), Viborg (DEN), Buducnost (MNE); alongside Raphaëlle Tervel (Brest), she could become the first woman to win the title both as a player and a coach. Read our feature on Popovic here!

both Metz and CSM finished as runners-up in their domestic leagues this season; for Metz, it was the first missed French title since 2020/21, when Brest last snatched the trophy

14:13

CSM and Metz have appeared on court to warm up for their semi-final, with the fans already making their voices heard. It's going to be a good atmosphere in here!

14:00

We’ve arrived at the MVM Dome and the first semi-final throws off in just an hour! In case you missed it, here’s the semi-final preview, and a guide on how to watch the games.