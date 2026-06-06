12:20
Let’s continue our build-up to today’s games. This is Metz Handball’s fifth EHF FINAL4 but they are still waiting to play the final. In 2019, 2024 and 2025 they finished fourth; in 2022, they came away third. They have lost just two matches this season, both in the group phase, both times to Györ. Can they take the next step to the final, and lift the trophy they have waited for so long, this year?
12:00
Welcome to the live blog for semi-finals day at the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 in Budapest!
The EHF Youth Club Trophy is currently underway: DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia beat FTC 28:27 with a brilliiant comeback in the first semi-final at the BUD Arena, and CSM Bucuresti and Györi ETO KC are coming to the end of their first half. You can watch that match live on EHFTV, or Sport 1 if you're in Hungary.
Last night the EHF FINAL4 teams went to the MVM Dome to greet their fans, with lots of people supporting each team. There was dancing, clapping, selfies and hugs and we've picked some of the best pictures from the evening below.