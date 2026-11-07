

15:45

We start off with Finland vs Croatia. Finland have never qualified for a final tournament, and face an uphill battle today against Croatia. In six previous meetings Croatia have won each time, and they are coming off a decisive 18-goal win against Lithuania in round 1. However, Finland gave the Netherlands a bit of a scare early on in their match on Thursday, with Miska Henriksson scoring 11 times, so will also have some confidence in this home game.

Fun fact: both coaches are EHF EURO champions: Ola Lindgren (Finland) as a player for Sweden, Dagur Sigurdsson (Croatia) as the coach of Germany.



15:30

Welcome to round 2 of the Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers! It's a light day today, with just threee matches - starting at 16:00 CET with Finland vs Croatia - but tomorrow is packed, with 13 Qualifiers plus two EHF EURO Cup games.

To start today's coverage, check out the round preview.