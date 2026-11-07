Israel defeat Slovenia; Croatia claim second win

Israel defeat Slovenia; Croatia claim second win

EHF / Joanne Harris
07 November 2026, 15:30

After a clean sweep of home wins in the Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers mid-week, round 2 gets underway on Sunday with three matches. Slovenia have a chance to become the first team with two home wins, while Finland and Belgium are looking for their first victories.

SATURDAY 7 NOVEMBER

SUNDAY 8 NOVEMBER

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15:45

We start off with Finland vs Croatia. Finland have never qualified for a final tournament, and face an uphill battle today against Croatia. In six previous meetings Croatia have won each time, and they are coming off a decisive 18-goal win against Lithuania in round 1. However, Finland gave the Netherlands a bit of a scare early on in their match on Thursday, with Miska Henriksson scoring 11 times, so will also have some confidence in this home game.

Fun fact: both coaches are EHF EURO champions: Ola Lindgren (Finland) as a player for Sweden, Dagur Sigurdsson (Croatia) as the coach of Germany.

KP90122


15:30

Welcome to round 2 of the Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers! It's a light day today, with just threee matches - starting at 16:00 CET with Finland vs Croatia - but tomorrow is packed, with 13 Qualifiers plus two EHF EURO Cup games. 

To start today's coverage, check out the round preview.

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