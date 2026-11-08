LIVE BLOG: Netherlands win in Lithuania; Norway and France enjoy away leads

LIVE BLOG: Netherlands win in Lithuania; Norway and France enjoy away leads

EHF / Iulia Burnei
08 November 2026, 12:40

An intense schedule awaits on Sunday, with 13 games wrapping up round 2 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers. All visiting sides arrive with two points from their mid-week victories, while the hosts hope to open their accounts in front of their home fans. Action peaks at 18:00 CET, when Montenegro welcome the Faroe Islands in the Highlight Match of the round.

Follow our live coverage and stay updated throughout the day as the matches unfold.

SUNDAY 8 NOVEMBER

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

13:10

With so many interesting duels taking place in both the qualifiers and the EHF EURO Cup, make sure you stay updated with all the results and insights.

Luckily for you, we’ve prepared a complete guide on where to watch the games — go ahead and check it out now. Only 10 minutes left until the first whistle of the day!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Kristianstad Arena Setup TV Camera Sena7885a DS
EHF EURO

Where to watch the Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers

Find out where to watch the Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers in your country and how else to follow the action as the race to the tournament b…

1 week ago

13:00

Although we’ll cover only the qualifiers in our live blog today, two EHF EURO Cup games are also on the schedule.

Spain, Portugal, Switzerland and Denmark don’t take part in the qualifiers, with the four nations playing the EHF EURO Cup 2028 and heading into round 2. EURO Cup debutants Switzerland host Denmark in the Highlight Match at 16:00 CET, while neighbours Spain and Portugal clash at 18:00 CET.

Find out all you need to know about today’s EHF EURO Cup matches in our preview below.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20261106 EURO Cup SUI
EHF EURO

Switzerland host defending champions; Iberian derby in EHF E…

Head coach Andy Schmid's team meet Denmark in the highlight match, while Spain take on Portugal on Sunday

2 days ago

12:50

A quick reminder on how the qualifiers work. A total of 32 teams — seeded into eight groups of four — play in the qualifiers, fighting for the 20 tickets available for the Men’s EHF EURO 2028. The final tournament will take place in Spain, Portugal and Switzerland, with the three hosts and defending champions Denmark directly qualified for the championship in January 2028.

The qualifiers are played across six rounds, with the phase concluding on 8/9 May 2027, when we will know the complete line-up for the final tournament. After the end of round 2 today, rounds 3 and 4 are set to take place in March 2027 — so there’s plenty at stake!


12:40

Hello everyone and welcome to day 2 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers round 2! It’s going to be a very busy Sunday afternoon, with 13 games on the schedule promising thrilling action across all eight groups.

Today throws off at 13:20 CET, when Lithuania welcome the Netherlands, while the round is set to conclude at 19:00 CET in Romania, where the hosts meet Poland, hoping to bounce back from their previous defeat.

But before we dive deep into Sunday’s action, have a look at our preview!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EM103858
EHF EURO

Round 2 wraps up opening week of Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifi…

Three matches are scheduled on Saturday and 13 on Sunday across the eight groups of the qualifiers

2 days ago
SLO IZR TM 09823
Previous Article Israel shock Slovenia, second wins for Croatia and Italy

Latest news

More News