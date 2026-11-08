12:50

A quick reminder on how the qualifiers work. A total of 32 teams — seeded into eight groups of four — play in the qualifiers, fighting for the 20 tickets available for the Men’s EHF EURO 2028. The final tournament will take place in Spain, Portugal and Switzerland, with the three hosts and defending champions Denmark directly qualified for the championship in January 2028.

The qualifiers are played across six rounds, with the phase concluding on 8/9 May 2027, when we will know the complete line-up for the final tournament. After the end of round 2 today, rounds 3 and 4 are set to take place in March 2027 — so there’s plenty at stake!



12:40

Hello everyone and welcome to day 2 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers round 2! It’s going to be a very busy Sunday afternoon, with 13 games on the schedule promising thrilling action across all eight groups.

Today throws off at 13:20 CET, when Lithuania welcome the Netherlands, while the round is set to conclude at 19:00 CET in Romania, where the hosts meet Poland, hoping to bounce back from their previous defeat.

But before we dive deep into Sunday’s action, have a look at our preview!